Local 2025 OL Commits to Pitt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers added a local prospect to their 2025 recruiting class in the form of local offensive lineman Shep Turk, who announced his commitment on Twitter after head coach Pat Narduzzi
Turk stands 6'5 and weighs 275 pounds and played mostly left tackle during his junior season at Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, which is about a half of an hour drive from Pitt's campus in Oakland.
Turk is the fifth high school recruit to make his verbal commitment to the Panthers public knowledge. He joins quarterback Mason Heinstchel, wide receiver Bryce Yates and defensive end Trevor Sommers and wide receiver Tony Kinsler - all three-star prospects - in the 2025 class.
Turk does not have a star rating from any of the four major recruiting services, but the two-sport athlete in wrestling and football holds other offers from Army, Bucknell, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Temple, UMass, Buffalo and Lehigh. Penn State, Toledo and Akron showed interest but have not offered.
