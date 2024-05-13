Pitt Lands Three-Star 2025 WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' 2025 recruiting class got a little bit stronger this weekend with the addition of 2025 three-star wide receiver, Tony Kinsler, who announced his commitment on Instagram after head coach Pat Narduzzi teased the commitment earlier in the morning.
Kinsler is the fourth high school recruit to make his verbal commitment to the Panthers public knowledge. He joins quarterback Mason Heinstchel, wide receiver Bryce Yates and defensive end Trevor Sommers - all three-star prospects as well - in the 2025 class.
Kinsler stands 5'11, weighs 165 pounds and attends Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida. During his junior season, Kinsler accounted for 1,367 yards from scrimmage and 69 total receptions. He bosts some breakaway speed that piqued the interests of coaches all over the country.
Rated as a three-star player by On3 and 247Sports, Kinsler held other offers from Vanderbilt, South Florida, Indiana, West Virginia, Tulane, Coastal Carolina and Western Michigan. Now Kinsler, who's ranked as high as the No. 30 athlete in the class of 2025, is taking his talents to Pittsburgh.
