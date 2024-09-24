Pitt Basketball ACC Opener Opponent Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers found out their opponent in their ACC opener, as they start off on the road against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 7 with a 2:00 p.m. tip-off on ESPNU.
The other news that came out was that the matchup vs. Mississippi State in the SEC/ACC Challenge on the road on Wednesday, Dec. 4 will tip-off at 9:15 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Pitt is 9-12 vs. Virginia Tech in the all-time series and 4-10 in the ACC since they joined the conference prior to the 2013-14 season.
They have also never won at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. in the ACC, 0-6 overall. Their lone win at the venue came on Feb. 26, 2003
Pitt has played Mississippi State just once, which ended in a thriller, a 60-59 victory for the Panthers in the First Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
The rest of the ACC schedule will come out with a schedule release Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.
The ACC added three new schools for this upcoming season with conference realignment making big changes across college sports. Those schools are SMU from the American Athletic Conference and both Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12.
ACC men's basketball keeps a 20-game slate, but changes how many times everyone plays each other. Each team has two primary opponents like previous, but just one repeat opponent, compared to four previously. Each team plays the other 14 teams once, for seven home games and seven away games.
Pitt will keep Syracuse and Louisville as primary opponents and North Carolina will serve as next season's repeat opponent. They'll play Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford and Virginia at home and they'll travel to take on Duke, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest on the road.
Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Confirmed Matchups + Dates
Monday, Nov. 4-Radford (Home)
Friday, Nov. 8-Murray State (Home)
Monday, Nov. 11-Gardner-Webb (Home)
Friday, Nov. 15-West Virginia (Home) (Backyard Brawl)
Monday, Nov. 18-VMI (Home) (Greenbrier Classic - River Division)
Friday, Nov. 22-LSU (2:30 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Sunday, Nov. 24-UCF or Wisconsin (2:30 p.m. or 5:00 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Friday, Nov. 29-Ohio State (Away)
Wednesday, Dec. 4-Mississippi State (9:15 p.m.) (Away) (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Wednesday, Dec. 11-Eastern Kentucky (Home)
Saturday, Dec. 21 Sam Houston State (Home)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Watch: Pitt's Damar Hamlin First NFL Interception
- Pitt Volleyball Earns Two ACC Honors
- Pitt Volleyball Maintains No. 1 Ranking
- Pitt QB Receives ACC Rookie Honor
- Pitt F Fully Cleared for Season
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt