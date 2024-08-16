Pitt Basketball's ACC Ranking Nothing to Complain About
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers basketball program didn't make the NCAA Tournament last season, but they come into the 2024-25 season with a good roster and motivation to prove the doubters wrong.
While they lose stars in forward Blake Hinson to graduation and guard Bub Carrington to the NBA Draft, they bring back some great players and added some good ones as well.
Guards in senior Ishmael Leggett, who earned ACC Sixth Man of the Year honors last season, and sophomore Jaland Lowe return to lead the back court, while forwards in redshirt senior Zack Austin and juniors in twins Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham help in the front court.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel brought in two transfers in junior forward Cam Corhen from Florida State and Houston guard Damian Dunn Jr. He also added three new freshmen in guard Brandin Cummings, brother of former Panthers guard Nelly Cummings (2022-23), forward Amdy Ndiaye and sharpshooter Amsal Delalic from Bosnia & Herzegovina.
Brandin Marks of The Athletic has high hopes for Pitt this season, despite their losses, as he ranked them No. 6 in the ACC out of 18 teams.
"As for new arrivals, Damian Dunn (Houston) is finally free from Kelvin Sampson’s doghouse and can hopefully return to the potent scoring form (14.6 ppg) he showed in four seasons at Temple. Forward Cam Corhen (Florida State) provides another frontcourt presence who should thrive in pick-and-rolls with Lowe and Leggett. Jeff Capel’s team is in the top third of the league in career made 3s, and if it can capitalize on that shooting proficiency — like it did late last season, winning 10 of its final 13 games — then a second NCAA Tournament berth in three seasons is within reach."
Pitt started ACC play with just one win in six games, but finished with 11 victories in their last 14 regular season games, giving them the No. 4 seed and a double-bye in the ACC Tournament.
They would make the ACC Tournament Semifinals, but the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee didn't look too fondly on the Panthers, picking teams from the Mountain West over them.
If Pitt plays up to their expectations, they should get back to the NCAA Tournament and even have the chance to make it far if they reach their best form in March.
