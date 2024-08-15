Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Opponent Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had another one of their non-conference opponents revealed, as they get closer to finalizing that portion of the schedule.
Rocco Miller revealed that Pitt will play Murray State on Friday, Nov. 8, their second game of the sesaon, at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt defeated Murray State on Dec. 20, 2003 in a 70-49 blowout, also at the Petersen Events Center in their only matchup between the two schools.
The matchup with Murray State is one of a number of non-conference matchups for Pitt that the public is aware of
They'll open up against Radford on Monday, Nov. 4 at home and host rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 15. They will travel to take on both Ohio State on Friday, Nov. 29 and Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 4, as a part of the SEC/ACC Challenge, and host Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Texas State on Saturday, Dec. 14, for five other matchups.
Pitt also has the Greenbrier Tip-Off in Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Nov. 22-24, where they'll face LSU on Friday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
If Pitt wins, they'll play in the Championship game on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5:00 p.m. and if they lose, they'll play the same day at 2:30 p.m. They'll face either Wisconsin or UCF in the next round.
VMI is another home game as a part of the Greenbrier Tip-Off, that will take place prior to the preseason tournament on Monday, Nov. 18
Pitt also is rumored to play Detroit Mercy in December, but that matchup, along with the Texas State game, may not take place due to the upcoming ACC schedule. The game against Texas State is more likely to not take place compared to the Detroit Mercy game.
The ACC added three new schools for this upcoming season with conference realignment making big changes across college sports. Those schools are SMU from the American Athletic Conference and both Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12.
ACC men's basketball keeps a 20-game slate, but changes how many times everyone plays each other. Each team has two primary opponents like previous, but just one repeat opponent, compared to four previously. Each team plays the other 14 teams once, for seven home games and seven away games.
Pitt will keep Syracuse and Louisville as primary opponents and North Carolina will serve as next season's repeat opponent. They'll play Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford and Virginia at home and they'll travel to take on Duke, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest on the road.
Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Confirmed Matchups + Dates
Monday, Nov. 4-Radford (Home)
Friday, Nov. 8-Murray State (Home)
Friday, Nov. 15-West Virginia (Home) (Backyard Brawl)
Monday, Nov. 18-VMI (Home) (Greenbrier Classic - River Division)
Friday, Nov. 22-LSU (2:30 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Sunday, Nov. 24-UCF or Wisconsin (2:30 p.m. or 5:00 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Friday, Nov. 29-Ohio State (Away)
Wednesday, Dec. 4-Mississippi State (Away) (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Wednesday, Dec. 11-Eastern Kentucky (Home)
Saturday, Dec. 14-Texas State (Home) (Potential)
Potential Matchup
Dec. ? Detroit Mercy (Home)
