Pitt Women's Soccer Battles Georgia to Scoreless Draw
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 7 Pitt Panthers women's soccer team started off their season against a formidable opponent on the road in No. 14 Georgia, with neither team finding the back of the net, ending in a scoreless draw.
The best opportuntiy for either team in the first half came when Georgia graduate student forward Margie Detrizio got away from Pitt defender Katie Zailski, and had a free shot on goal. She took her shot on, but Pitt junior goalkeeper Ellie Breech made an incredible save, putting her right hand up and getting enough on the shot to have it hit off the top of the crossbar and out in the 24th minute.
The Panthers led the Bulldogs with seven shots to five, with Breech and Bulldogs junior goalkeeper Jordan Brown making three saves each.
Georgia had two good chances later in the second half, but the Pitt defense stood strong, making a block in the 62nd minute and back-to-back blocks in the 84th minute.
Both teams had chances late in the game, with a free kick for Pitt and a late charge from Georgia, but neither team could find the back of the net, ending the game in a draw.
Panthers head coach Randy Waldrum was not at this game, as he is with his wife, who is recovering from heart surgery. His son and associate head coach, Ben Waldrum, served in his place.
Freshman Lola Abraham, who starred at nearby Riverview High School in Oakmont, Pa., made her first start in her first game for Pitt.
Seniors in midfielders Eliie Coffield and Keera Melenhorst, plus forward Sarah Schupansky led the Panthers with four shots each.
Kansas transfer in redshit junior midfielder Magali Gagne played 20 minutes off the bench for Pitt, while freshman defender Grace Pettet played in 30 minutes at centre-back, as the duo made their first appearances for the program.
Pitt will return back to Pittsburgh as they take on rival Duquesne in the City Game on Sunday, Aug. 18 at Highmark Stadium in Station Square. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.
