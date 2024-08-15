Pitt Star Carrington NBA Season Opener Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star guard Bub Carrington heads into his rookie season with the Washington Wizards and now has his season opener revealed.
The Wizards will host the Boston Celtics on Oct. 24, marking their season opener, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m., according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.
The Celtics won the NBA Championship this past season and bring back star players in All-NBA First Team forward Jayson Tatum, NBA All-Defensive Second Team honorees in guards Jrue Holliday and Derrick White, as well as Jaylen Brown and forwards in Al Horford and Kristaps Porziņģis.
This will serve as a good chance for Carrington to make a great impact in his first ever NBA game, also in front of the home crowd.
Carrington came to the Wizards in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
He had a great start to his career with the Wizards, as he had put on some fantastic performances in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in July.
Carrington averaged 32.6 minutes, 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 32.9% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range and 86.4% from the foul line, which helped him earn NBA 2K25 All-Summer League Second Team honors.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington is the first Pitt player to go in the First Round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He is also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball Adds Five Nationally Televised Games
- Pitt DL Anthony Johnson Joins Alliance 412
- Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Opponent Revealed
- Pat Narduzzi Addresses Pitt QB Competition, Names 'Now' Starter
- Pitt Receives Disappointing Preseason Ranking From ESPN
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt