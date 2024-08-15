Pitt Volleyball Adds Five Nationally Televised Games
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers volleyball comes into the 2024 season as one of the best teams in the country and unsurprisingly, they'll feature heavily on television this fall.
ESPN PR released their television schedule for the 2024 volleyball season, with the Panthers playing on their channels five times.
Pitt will host rival Penn State in the Keystone Classic on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Petersen Events Center, with the ACC Network broadcasting the match at 7:00 p.m. This is the first regular season matchup between the two schools since 2019, when they each won on the road in a home-and-away over a single weekend.
Louisville vs. Kentucky, another fierce in-state rivalry, will take the ESPN slot at the same time as the Pitt-Penn State matchup, which is why the Keystone Classic is relegated to the ACC Network.
Pitt will then travel to Atlanta to face rival Georgia Tech on Sunday, Sept. 29, with the ACC Network broadcasting the match at 1:30 p.m.
The Panthers are 15-2 against the Yellow Jackets in the all-time series, including five straight victories.
Pitt hosts SMU on Wednesday Oct. 9 which will feature on the ACC Network at 7:00 p.m. This is the first matchup between the two teams and they'll play again in Dallas that Saturday, Oct. 12.
SMU won the American Athletic Conference last season and is one of three ACC home-and-aways for Pitt, along with Georgia Tech and Louisville.
Pitt will also host ACC newcomer Stanford on Sunday, Oct. 20 on ESPN, their only match on the channel, which takes place at 3:00 p.m., rather than the usual 1:00 p.m. Sunday start time.
The final television game for Pitt is on the road against rival Louisville on Wednesday, Nov. 27 on the ACC Network at 7:00 p.m. This match may play a large role in who wins the ACC/a chance to host in the NCAA Tournament.
These five matches accompany the two that Pitt will play on the Big Ten Network, which includes Oregon on Friday, Aug. 30 at 10:30 p.m. (EST) and USC on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 9:00 p.m. (EST), both on the road. This makes it seven games Pitt volleyball will play on television in 2024.
The only major game that Pitt will play this season not on television is their home match against Louisville on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Petersen Events Center.
The ACC Network will instead broadcast two men's soccer games, Wake Forest at SMU at 6:00 p.m. and Syracuse at Clemson, as the conference favors soccer over volleyball.
