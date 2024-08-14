Pitt Star Ranked Amongst Best Sophomore Guards
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers sophomore guard Jaland Lowe is heading into the upcoming season with a lot to prove, but some think he is one of the best underclassmen in the country.
Adam Finkletstein of 247Sports picked Lowe as one of the best sophomore guards in the country. He had high hopes for Lowe coming into his freshman season, but injury and Bub Carrington starring kept his production down from what was expected. He expects Lowe to rise up to those high expectations this season and lead the Panthers.
"...But I think this year, he's coming in, he knows the ball is in his hands, he knows he's the primary guy," Finklestein said. "The talent has been clear to me since he was in high school. I'm expecting a huge breakout season this year from Jaland Lowe."
Finklestein also said that Lowe has a chance to go in the First Round of the 2025 NBA Draft, making it two years in a row with a Pitt guard to go in the First Round, joining Carrington.
Lowe arrived at Pitt as a Class of 2023 four-star guard who played for Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, just outside of Houston.
He played in all 33 games in the 2023-24 season, starting 19 of them, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
He came off the bench for the entire non-conference, but started the final 19 games of the season, including all but the three first ACC games.
Lowe scored a season-high 20 points twice, as he shot 8-for-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a loss to Syracuse at home on Jan. 16 and shot 7-for-12, 5-for-5 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a victory over NC State on the road on Feb. 7.
He posted one double-double on the season in the win at home against Florida State on March 5. He scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer and two foul shots, while also creating 10 assists.
Two other great games saw him score 12 points and make nine assists in a blowout win at Boston College on March 2 and tally 18 points plus six assists in a win over Virginia Tech at home on Feb. 24.
His biggest highlight of the season came in an 80-76 win against then ranked No. 7 Duke at Cameron Indoor on Jan. 20. He hit a 3-pointer right in the face of Duke forward Kyle Filipowski with less than 50 seconds left to put Pitt up four points. while shushing the crowd with a finger to his lips.
Lowe worked mostly as a point guard, helping to distribute to players like Freshman Team All-ACC honoree in guard Carrington, ACC Sixth Man of the Year in guard Ishmael Leggett and First Team All-ACC forward Blake Hinson.
Lowe and Leggett will man the back court for the Panthers next season and if they improve on the solid seasons they had, expect to see an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Rumor: Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Opponents Revealed
- Pitt Transfer Brings Big-Time Experience in 2024
- Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Pitt QB
- Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew Opens Up About Final Season
- Buffalo Bills Sign Former Pitt QB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt