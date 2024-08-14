Rumor: Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Opponents Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers still haven't released their non-conference basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season, but there are a number of dates that are rumored for the upcoming season.
Pitt has confirmed matchups with Radford, West Virginia, VMI and Eastern Kentucky at home, LSU and UCF/Wisconsin in the Greenbrier Tip-Off in Sulphur Springs, W.Va. and both Ohio State and Mississippi State on the road, with the latter a part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.
Rocco Miller, who releases scheduled opponents at The Bracketeer, released the potential schedules for the upcoming season for the Power Five conferences in the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC.
He released the date for the VMI game, which is a part of the Greenbrier Tip-Off, for Monday, Nov. 18. Pitt has defeated VMI both times at the Petersen Events Center, including a 94-55 blowout in the most recent contest in 2018, head coach Jeff Capel's first season in charge.
There is also a potential matchup with an opponent from the Missouri Valley Conference in the second game of the season on Friday, Nov. 8.
Missouri Valley teams that have an open spot for that game, according to D1DocketBlogSpot, include Valparaiso, Bradley, Missouri State, Drake and Murray State.
Pitt has never played Valparaiso, is 1-5 against Bradley, 0-1 against Missouri State, 0-2 against Drake and 1-0 against Murray State all-time.
The most recent game that Pitt played against a Missouri Valley opponent was agaisnt Illinois-Chicago (UIUC) on Nov. 10, 2010, ending in a 97-54 blowout at the Petersen Events Center.
The other important news is that Pitt reportedly agreed to face Texas State on Dec. 14 and also Detroit Mercy, but the two matchups may not take place due to the upcoming ACC schedule. The game against Texas State is more likely to not take place compared to the Detroit Mercy game.
Pitt is 2-1 against Detroit, with wins at the Petersen Events Center in 2012 and 2015, and the sole loss coming in 1969 in the Motor City Classic in Detroit.
Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Confirmed Matchups + Dates
Monday, Nov. 4-Radford (Home)
Friday, Nov. 8-Missouri Valley Opponent (Home)
Friday, Nov. 15-West Virginia (Home) (Backyard Brawl)
Monday, Nov. 18-VMI (Home) (Greenbrier Classic - River Division)
Friday, Nov. 22-LSU (2:30 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Sunday, Nov. 24-UCF or Wisconsin (2:30 p.m. or 5:00 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Friday, Nov. 29-Ohio State (Away)
Wednesday, Dec. 4-Mississippi State (Away) (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Wednesday, Dec. 11-Eastern Kentucky (Home)
Saturday, Dec. 14-Texas State (Home) (Potential)
Potential Matchup
Dec. ? Detroit Mercy (Home)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Transfer Brings Big-Time Experience in 2024
- Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Pitt QB
- Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew Opens Up About Final Season
- Buffalo Bills Sign Former Pitt QB
- Pitt Basketball Four-Star Target Commits to Florida
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt