Pitt Transfer Brings Big-Time Experience in 2024
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost a great deal of experience and production from the defensive line from 2023, but redshirt senior Nate Matlack wants to show that he has what it takes to improve the position group in 2024.
Matlack played for Olathe High School in Olathe, Kan., the fourth most populous city in the state with 141,290 and about 25 miles south west of Kansas City, Mo. He would commit to Kansas State in the Class of 2020 and spent four seasons with the program.
He redshirted in 2020, but had an excellent freshman season in 2021, making 17 tackles (13 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, earning himself an Honorable Mention Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year from the coaches.
He spent two more seasons with the WIldcats, with a solid showing in 2023, making 15 tackles (11 solo), as well as 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
Matlack made the decision to enter the transfer portal and ended up at Pitt following the end of the 2023 season. A big part of his decision to come to Pitt was to join a great defensive line tradition in recent seasons, including Calijah Kancey, Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver, and of course, Aaron Donald.
"It’s cool, I mean, from what I came from, I feel like it’s a little bit different in styles and stuff like that," Matlack said on joining Pitt. "So, it’s been cool to be a part of the Pitt tradition of the d-line and I know there’s a lot of expectations for us that we need to rise up to that we haven’t. So I’m really excited to show everyone, all the fans that and get back to that Pitt defensive line standard."
The Panthers lost a number of players last season on the defensive line to graduation, including defensive tackles Devin Danielson, Tyler Bentley and David Green and defensive end Bam Brima, as well as the transfer portal in defensive ends Dayon Hayes and Samuel Okunlola to Colorado and defensive tackle Deandre Jules to South Carolina.
Despite the losses, Pitt failed to produce like they normally do on defense in terms of sacks. They finished with 31 sacks, seventh most in the ACC in 2023, which was a drop-off of 17 sacks in 2022, when they had 48, second most in the conference. Pitt also led the ACC in sacks for three straight seasons from 2019-21, culminating in an ACC title in the last season.
Pitt also finished 3-9 last season, their worst record in 25 years, when they ended 2-9 in 1998. Despite not playing on last year's team, Matlack has taken on the mentality of "Prove It", the team slogan for the season, and helping the program get back to winning ways.
"100%," Matlack said on playing with a chip on his shoulder. "We talk about it all the time, just how last year with going 3-9, just wasn’t it. I mean, I’ve honestly adapted it as well even though I wasn’t on the team. I feel like I lost, I was 3-9 last year too. I feel like it’s been a big thing that’s been driving us throughout the winter workouts and stuff like that. It’s definitely been a big motivator for us."
The biggest departure for the Panthers on the defensive line was none other than defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, who took the same position with the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.
Tim Daoust took the job shortly after, coming in from East Carolina, and has worked to build a relationship with his position group and to get them to where they need to be this season. One player he sees playing a large role in that is none other than Matlack himself.
“Standout? I think the number one guy coming out of spring and throughout the summer is Nate Matlack," Daoust said. "Transferred in from Kansas State. A veteran kid, a smart kid, prideful, works well off the field and therefore on the field has success and is ready to go, in shape. The other kids look up to him. I think he’s the guy right now, that probably said, “I’m the man on the defensive end.”
Matlack has benefited from his work with Daoust, as he's gotten faster, worked better off the ball and is more physical then when he came to Pitt over the winter.
"It’s good, I love coach Daoust," Matlack said. "He’s been a great coach for me. I mean, I’ve only known him for less than six months. I feel like we already have a great relationship, like I’ve known him for five years. So I love him and it feels great just to know that I’m performing well…"
Matlack has just one season at Pitt and will want to do the most with it that he can before he tries to make it in the NFL. He has great expecations of himself, but also of the team, as he wants to lead the best way he can, to help the defensive line produce like it did in previous seasons.
"I mean, I always try to set high goals for myself," Matlack said. "First, to be a good teammate. I feel like that’s what we preach in the d-line room, just lead guys and stuff like that and also I just want to be an ACC conference guy. That’s been my goal since I started here. So I feel like that’s another big thing and then obviously after this year, I want to put myself into position to play in the NFL, since it’s my last year."
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Pitt QB
- Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew Opens Up About Final Season
- Buffalo Bills Sign Former Pitt QB
- Pitt Basketball Four-Star Target Commits to Florida
- Pitt DB Named to Bednarik Award Watch List
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt