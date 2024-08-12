Pitt Basketball Four-Star Target Commits to Florida
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have worked to land a number of basketball recruits in the Class of 2025, but one player recently chose to commit to another school.
Cornelius Ingram II, who put Pitt in his top 10 schools back in July, announced his decision to commit to Florida, putting out a video on Twitter.
Ingram had SEC schools in Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, plus Georgetown, Kansas and Michigan in his top 10. He also held offers from Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Cincinnati and West Virginia, plus SMU, Missouri, and mid-majors like Dayton, Florida A&M, Grand Canyon, Murray State, Rice and Samford.
He is a 6-foot-6 wing, playing both shooting guard and small forward, that played last season for Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, Fla., just outside of Gainesville.
Ingram recently played for Oak Ridge High School in Sky Lake, Fla., near Orlando, during NCAA live period events in Georgia and Arizona, but isn't sure of where he'll play for his senior season. He is the son of former NFL tight end, Cornelius Ingram, who played for Florida in college and is the football head coach at Hawthorne.
Ingram received offers to go play football as well, including one from new Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell back in May, but he decided to focus on basketball going forward with his recruitment during the summer.
He starred for Hawthorne as a junior last season, scoring 24.0 points, grabbing 8.5 rebounds, dishing out 3.7 assists, making 3.7 steals and blocking 1.9 shots per game, while shooting 50% from the field.
Ingram started to receive most of his offers this summer for his play with the FL Rebels NIke Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Circuit.
247Sports rates him as a four-star, No. 73 in the country, No. 11 small forward and No. 12 recruit in Florida in the Class of 2025, respectively. ESPN also lists him as a four-star, No. 69 in the country, No. 22 in the Southeast region, No. 16 small forward and No. 10 in his state in the Class of 2025, respectively.
Despite not landing Ingram, Pitt is still in many top schools lists for a number of great players.
This includes the top 10 schools for guards in Omari Witherspoon, out of Washington, D.C., Amari Evans out of Overtime Elite, and Isaiah Denis out of Davidson Day School in Davidson, N.C.
Five-star guard Meleek Thomas placed Pitt in his top seven schools, four-star forward Niko Bundalo put Pitt in his top eight schools and four-star guard Derek Dixon put Pitt in his top six schools as well.
Pitt will also host Denis on an official visit on Aug. 30 and four-star wing Davion Hannah on Oct. 19.
