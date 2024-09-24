Pitt Women's Basketball 2024-25 Schedule Announced
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers women's basketball team announced their 2024-25 season schedule, including both the non-conference and ACC portions.
They start out with a preseason matchup against Pitt-Johnstown on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6:00 p.m. They last played Pitt-Johnstown in 2019 in a preseason matchup.
Pitt will open against Canisius on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at the Petersen Events Center with a 6:00 p.m. tip-off. This is the second ever matchup between the two schools, with Pitt winning 80-53 back on Dec. 29, 1993.
They will also host in-state Bucknell at home on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 2:00 p.m. This marks the fourth game in the series, with Pitt holding a 2-1 series advantage and winning the past two matches at home in 2013 and 2017.
Pitt will then travel to Morgantown, W.Va. to face off against rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m.. West Virginia defeated Pitt last season, 71-62, at the Petersen Events Center and hold a 29-18 lead in the all-time series, with six straight wins.
Binghamton is the next game for Pitt and they will travel to central New York to play on Sunday, Nov. 17 for a 2:00 p.m. tip-off. Pitt won 73-62 last season at the Petersen Events Center in the first ever meeting of the two programs.
Pitt hosts Delaware State on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 11:00 a.m. for the School Day Game, where students across the Pittsburgh region come to watch the team. Pitt has won all three games in the series.
They will also reignite their local rivalry with RMU at home on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1:00 p.m.. Pitt has a 24-0 lead in the series, with the last game coming in 2006.
Pitt will travel for the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam over Thanksgiving weekend for three games. They'll face Kansas on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, Auburn on Friday, Nov. 29 and Northern Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 30, with all tip-off times set for 1:30 p.m.
This will mark the first time that the Panthers play the Jayhawks, Tigers or the Northern Iowa Panthers in program history.
Pitt will continue the City Game, hosting Duquesne on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6:00 p.m.. Pitt holds a 23-18 series lead, but lost last season at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
They also host both St. Peter's on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m. and New Hampshire on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. and then travel to Utah Tech on Sautrday, Dec. 21 for a 3:00 p.m. tip-off, to round out the non-conference play. This is the first time that Pitt will play any of these schools.
Pitt starts ACC play against Miami on Sunday, Dec. 15, before returning after Christmas break to face Georgia Tech and Duke on the road, Sunday, Dec. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 5.
The addition of three schools to the ACC didn't see an increase in games for women's basketball, staying at 18.
The conference instead chose to cut four home-and-away opponents to just one, which is SMU for Pitt. This leaves out Boston College, Louisville, Notre Dame and Syracuse, who were the home-and-away opponents for the past five seasons, when the ACC increased its women's basketball slate from 16 to 18 games.
Pitt hosts Louisville on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 6:00 p.m., SMU on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 1:00 p.m., North Carolina on Sunday, Jan 19 at 2:00 p.m., Virginia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 2:00 p.m., Boston College on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:00 p.m., Notre Dame on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 8:00 p.m., Virginia on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:00 p.m. and Clemson on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 1:00 p.m.
They will travel to face NC State on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m., ACC newcomers in Stanford on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10:00 p.m. (EST) and Cal on Sunday, Feb. 2, SMU on Sunday, Feb. 9, Florida State on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:00 p.m., Syracuse on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:00 p.m. and Wake Forest on Sunday, March 2 at 2:00 p.m.
Pitt has lost once to Cal on the road in 1998, twice to Stanford at home in 1986 and in the Sweet 16 in the 2008 NCAA Tournament and defeated SMU once in 1979.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Men's Soccer Achieves No. 1 Ranking
- Pitt Basketball 2025 Target Announces Commitment Date
- Pitt Football Offers 2027 Aliquippa ATH
- Pitt Basketball ACC Opener Opponent Revealed
- Pitt Bowl Projection Continues on Rise
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt