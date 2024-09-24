Pitt Football Offers 2027 Aliquippa ATH
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers football team is off this week and the coaches have gone out recruiting, with the WPIAL an important part of their work.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and safeties coach Cory Sanders offered Class of 2027 athlete Sa'Nir Brooks from Aliquippa, as they look to add another top player from one of the best high schools in the WPIAL.
Brooks and his teammate Larry Moon both played for Pittsburgh Central Catholic as freshman, before transferring back to Aliquippa to stay closer to home for the rest of high school.
Moon also holds a Pitt offer, along with a number of other Power 4 offers, and is the most sought after player in the WPIAL in the Class of 2027. Rivals ranks him as a four-star and the No. 43 recruit in the country his class.
Brooks is playing as the starting running back for the Quips, as star running back, Penn State commit senior Tikey Hayes, is currently injured.
He had 19 carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Mars at home on Sept. 13. He also had a touchdown run in the surprising 21-13 loss to Penn Hills on the road on Sept. 20, which ended Aliquippa's 17 game winning streak.
Brooks also plays short safety, and with both Narduzzi and Sanders coming into recruit him, it's likely they see him playing as a defensive back if he chooses to play for Pitt.
This is Brooks' third Power Four offer, with rivals West Virginia and Syracuse offering him prior. He also has offers from MAC schools in Akron and Miami (Ohio)
Brooks visited Pitt for the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 14, a 38-34 comeback win for the home team with two touchdown drives with less than five minutes remaining.
Pitt has had great success with Aliquippa players over their history, with Mike Ditka and Darrelle Revis going on to have careers that earned them enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
M.J. Devonshire transferred back from Kentucky and spent three seasons, 2021-23, playing a vital role for the Panthers at cornerback. He helped the team win their first ACC Title in 2021 and had a pick-six to win the Backyard Brawl to start the 2022 season.
Freshman linebacker Cameron Lindsey, who won three WPIAL titles and two PIAA state titles at Aliquippa, looks to honor the legacy of the players who came before him at Pitt going into future seasons.
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball ACC Opener Opponent Revealed
- Pitt Bowl Projection Continues on Rise
- Watch: Pitt's Damar Hamlin First NFL Interception
- Pitt Volleyball Earns Two ACC Honors
- Pitt Volleyball Maintains No. 1 Ranking
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt