Zoo Crew Downs Rival Best Virginia in TBT
PITTSBURGH -- Zoo Crew, the Pitt Panthers alumni basketball team, took down Best Virginia, the West Virginia Mountaineers alumni basketball team, in Round 2 of The Basketball Tournament (TBT), Monday night at the Petersen Events Center, 91-79.
Both teams started off shooting the ball exquisitely, 7-for-11 from the field, with Best Virginia leading 19-16 at the first media timeout.
Forward Ryan Luther (2014-18) came off the bench and scored eight points on two 3-pointers and two free throws to help the Zoo Crew take a 27-25 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Zoo Crew kept the lead early on in the second quarter, with a layup from guard Nike Sibande (2020-23) and a mid-range jumper from Jamel Artis (2013-17), 31-27.
Best Virginia would respond, with guard Taz Sherman scoring nine points on a 10-3 run, on a layup, a four-point play and a 3-pointer earning a 34-31 advantage.
Zoo Crew came back with a 3-pointer each from guard Nelly Cummings (2022-23) and Sibande to retake the lead, but Best Virginia guard Tarik Phillip made a mid-range jumper and a 3-pointer to take the lead back, 42-41.
Cummings then hit a 3-pointer to get the Zoo Crew on top, forward Mike Young (2013-17) made two free throws and then Sibande stole a pass and drove to the rack and made a layup and the ensuing free throw after the foul.
Best Virginia guard Marcus Keene hit a late layup, but the Zoo Crew held on to the lead, 49-46, heading into halftime.
Zoo Crew built their lead as big as seven, 58-51, but Best Virginia came back and tied it at 58, with forward Wesley Harris making two layups and forward Devin Williams making a layup and a free throw.
Sleva hit a mid-range shot, then Best Virginia Devin Williams committed a technical foul, leading guard Greg Ellliott (2022-23) to make a free throw, then Cummings to make both of his for a foul preceding the technical foul. Elliott then made a big block and guard/forward Lamar Patterson (2009-14) hit a layup for the 7-0 run to put the Zoo Crew up 65-58.
Young made a free throw and a last second fadeaway mid-range jumper to put the Zoo Crew up 68-63 at the end of the third quarter.
Zoo Crew hit four 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, from Sibande, Patterson and Cummings, who hit two from deep, to make it an 81-70 lead.
The TBT announced the target score at 91 with Zoo Crew up 83-75.
Young then hit a mid-range jumper, while getting fouled, and then converted his free throw to get the target score down to five.
Cummings hit two free throws and then Sibande made two more, making it just two points to go. Young would cap off the game with a beautiful mid-range jumper to win it.
Zoo Crew will face off against Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) in the Pittsburgh Regional Final 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center in an alumni edition of the Keystone Classic.
