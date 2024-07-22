Zoo Crew Plays Best Virginia in TBT Round 2
PITTSBURGH -- The Zoo Crew, the Pitt Panthers alumni basketball team, faces off against Best Virginia, the West Virginia Mountaineers alumni basketball team, in Round 2 of The Basketball Tournament (TBT), Monday night at the Petersen Events Center, for another edition of the Backyard Brawl.
Both teams won their Round 1 matchups Saturday, with No. 3 Best Virginia demolishing No. 6 Brotherly Love, 94-69, and No. 2 Zoo Crew holding on and defeating No. 7 Million Dollaz Worth of Game, 98-95.
Forward Mike Young (2013-17) led the Zoo Crew with 24 points, shooting 11-for-16 from the floor and 2-for-5 from behind the arc, while guard Nike Sibande (2020-23), came in second with 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, 3-for-5 from deep and 4-for-4 from the foul line.
Jamel Artis (2013-17) dropped 15 points, shooting 6-for-10 from the field, and hit the game winning free throw for the Zoo Crew.
The Zoo Crew used their offesne to defeat Million Dollaz Worth of Game, shooting 59.4% from the field, 43.8% from 3-point range and 8-for-10 from the free throw line.
This upcoming game will serve as a great spectacle for fans of both sides, showing the great players of both programs over the years.
The Backyard Brawl means a great deal to both general manager/head coach Gilbert Brown and Young who have experience with it.
Brown played for Pitt from 2007-11, going 6-3 against WVU during his time during one of the most successful times for the program.
Young grew up in nearby Duquesne, Pa., knowing the significance of the rivalry from a young age. Never getting the chance to play in the Backyard Brawl due to conference realignment, Young is ready to go and put on a show for his fans and family in the stands.
”Get a win," Young said postgame. "I gotta win. We home, we in Pittsburgh, you know, it’s a home game for us. Hopefully we have some more fans next game, but we gotta get a win. That’s all I’m thinking about."
”It’s something different," Brown added. "He knows. He was here for four years, I was here for five years. Those games, I think everybody in Pittsburgh and West Virginia knows what those games mean to us. So, I have no doubt that those guys are going to come ready."
The Zoo Crew will look to Young and other players who grew up in the Pittsburgh area, including forward Dustin Sleva, who starred at Montour before playing for Shippensburg, forward Ryan Luther (2014-18) from Hampton, guard Nelly Cummings (2022-23) from Lincoln Park and center DeJuan Blair (2007-09) from Schenley.
Brown is looking forward to his assistant coaches in former Pitt guards Levance Fields (2005-08) and Jermaine Dixon (2008-10) to instill that importance into his team ahead of their meeting with Best Virginia.
He's also hoping the home court advantage of playing at the Petersen Events Center and the hometown players having their families in the stands will bolster the Zoo Crew to defeat their bitter rival.
"...Everybody’s coming out to see them play," Brown said. "It’s not too many times, in our lives as professionals and as basketball players that our family gets to see us play basketball and in a game that means something....This is going to be a good game on Monday, so the guys are going to be ready."
TBT Pittsburgh Regional Schedule
July 20
Game 1 - No. 5 Happy Valley Hoopers defeats No. 4 Dubois Dream, 88-77
Game 2 - No. 3 Best Virginia defeats No. 6 Brotherly Love, 94-69
Game 3 - No. 1 Stars of Storrs defeats No. 8 Herkimer Originals, 85-52
Game 4 - No. 2 Zoo Crew defeats No. 7 Million $ Worth of Game, 98-95
July 22
Game 5 - No. 1 Stars of Storrs vs. No. 5 Happy Valley Hoopers – 6 pm
Game 6 - No. 2 Zoo Crew vs. No. 3 Best Virginia – 8 pm
July 24
Game 7 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner – 7 pm
Zoo Crew Final Roster
Guards
Nelly Cummings
Greg Elliott
Nike Sibande
Jared Wilson-Frame
Guards/Forwards
Jamel Artis
Lamar Patterson
Forwards
Ryan Luther
Dustin Sleva
Mike Young
Centers
DeJuan Blair
Drew Cisse
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Alums Shine in NBA Summer League
- Pitt's Blake Hinson Stars in Lakers Summer League Finale
- Zoo Crew Explodes Offensively in First TBT Win
- Zoo Crew Start TBT at Petersen Events Center
- Cam Corhen Enjoys Fresh Start with Pitt
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt