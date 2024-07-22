New York Yankees Sign Pitt RHP Jack Sokol
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers baseball right-handed pitcher Jack Sokol has a chance to realize his childhood dreams, as he signed a contract with the New York Yankees to join their farm system.
No team took Sokol in the MLB Draft this past week, making him a free agent signing for the Yankees.
Sokol starred for New Albany High School in New Albany, Ohio and came out as one of the top recruits in the Class of 2020 in his state.
He would pitch one season for Auburn in 2021, making five appearances and three starts making nine strikeouts in 11.2 innings.
Sokol then transferred to Pensacola State College in Pensacola, Fla. at the junior college level for the 2022 season. He started nine of 10 games he appeared in, had a 3-5 record, a 4.13 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 56.2 innings pitched, while also making 68 strikeouts to just 11 walks.
He would transfer again, landing at Pitt where he would pitch the next two seasons. He started in 14 games, had a 6-5 record, a 7.54 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 68.0 innings pitched, while allowing 98 hits, 57 earned runs, 17 home runs and 30 walks as a junior in 2023.
Sokol improved last season, with a 7-3 record and bringing his ERA down to 5.09. in 14 starts. He also accumulated 74.1 innings pitched, made 57 strikeouts, while allowing 84 hits, 42 earned runs, 33 walks and nine home runs.
His two best games came against ACC opponents, as he gave up just one run in 5.1 innings in a win at home against Georgia Tech on April 6 and then pitched six scoreless innings in a win against then ranked No. 6 Clemson on April 20.
Pitt had two players go in the Seventh Round of the 2024 MLB Draft, as the Chicago White Sox selected bullpen star right-handed pitcher Phil Fox at No. 199 overall and the Tampa Bay Rays took right-handed starting pitcher Ryan Andrade at No. 216 overall.
The Yankees have another Pitt baseball alum in their farm system, as right-handed pitcher Baron Stuart is with the Hudson Valley Renegades, their High-A affiliate.
