Former Pitt Basketball WPIAL Target Reclassifies to 2024
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will face a former WPIAL basketball target this season, as he chose to reclassify to the Class of 2024.
Alier Maluk, a center who previously played for Imani Christian Academy in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, will reclassify to the Class of 2024 to join Florida State ahead of this upcoming season, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Maluk put Pitt in his top five schools last fall, along with LSU, Florida State Oregon and Ohio State. They also offered him in August 2021, prior to his freshman season at Imani Christian.
He eventually chose to commit to the Seminoles and join head coach Leonard Hamilton's program over the Panthers, who he visited numerous times for games and also on an official visit.
Maluk starred for Imani Chrisitan as a 6-foot-11 center dominating at the WPIAL Class 1A level. He averaged15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in the 2022-23 season, leading Imani to WPIAL and PIAA 1A Titles and earning first-team all-state honors.
All major recruiting outlets had him as a four-star for the Class of 2025 and one of the top center prospects in the country.
Maluk will play a big role for Florida State next season, as they lost nine players to the transfer portal following a 17-16 record in the 2023-24 season.
Pitt landed one of their transfers in 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward Cam Corhen. Corhen started 12 of 28 games he played in last season, scoring 9.4 points, grabbing 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game on average, respectively, and shooting 62.9% from the field and 67.2% from the foul line.
Corhen's best game came against Pitt on March 5, scoring a career high 25 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the field, 75%, and coverted nine of his 10 free throw attempts, while also making eight rebounds, a steal and a block.
The two will meet up next season down in the post, with the meeting between Pitt and Florida State scheduled for Tallahassee, Fla.
