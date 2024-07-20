Zoo Crew Start TBT at Petersen Events Center
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers might not start play until November, but former alumni have come together to build the Zoo Crew playing in the TBT to compete for a cash prize of $1 million.
The TBT, or The Basketball Tournament, is a single-elimination tournament, with this year's edition featuring 64 teams. These teams have a general manager that has a role in picking the team, with many picking players from a certain school, a local area or even a cause they're raising money for.
The Zoo Crew is one of a number of teams that is an alumni-based team in TBT, with others including Indiana, Purdue, Kentucky, Arkansas and more in this year's edition.
This season will mark just their second appearance in the TBT and the first time they will host, with the Pittsburgh Regional taking place this weekend.
Three other alumni teams will play in the Pittsburgh Regional, including No. 1 Stars of Storrs (UConn), No. 3 Best Virginia (West Virginia) and No. 5 Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State).
The No. 2 Zoo Crew takes on No. 7 Million Dollaz Worth of Game Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center, as they open the TBT in front of their home fans.
Many former Panthers will play for the Zoo Crew, including center DeJuan Blair (2007-09), shooting guards Greg Elliott (2022-23), Jamel Artis (2013-17), Jared Wilson-Frame (2017-19), small forwards Lamar Patterson (2009-14) and Michael Young (2013-17).
It will also include two non-Pitt alumni in center Drew Cisse, who won OVC Defensive Player of the Year last season with Western Illinois, and power forward Drew Sleva, who played high school for nearby Montour and for Division II program Shippensburg.
The Zoo Crew spent this past week competing against each other, but also facing the current Pitt team right now. This includes star guards in Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett, twins in forwards Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham, Zack Austin, freshman Brandin Cummings, brother of Nelly, and Bosnian sharpshooter Amsal Dellaic.
The two teams competed in Summer Crossover Event, where Alliance 412 members got the chance to watch the young guys reportedly winning over the Zoo Crew.
All of these former players must come together quickly to prepare for the tournament. The lack of time means you have to focus on important issues and build chemsitry fast, something former Panther in power forward Ryan Luther (2014-18) touched on.
“I think, you’re not going to have a lot of time to practice," Luther said. "Maybe a few days or a week or so, but most of us are playing professionally and so really, just putting a few concepts in and a few defensive and offensive principles, just to be on the same page. But everyone knows how to play. Everyone is familiar with each other’s game. Just try to play hard, play together and I think the thing about TBT is you have to be unselfish and play hard. If you try to play like a pick-up game or just go out there, you’re not going to do very well, but if you play hard and have a little organization, I think you can win some games."
Former guards Nike Sibande (2020-23) and Nelly Cummings (2022-23) spent the first season out of college in Europe, benefitting both of them in their preparation for the tournament.
The Zoo Crew played their first ever TBT last season, where they would lose to Herd That, the Marshall Thundering Herd alumni team. Both Sibande and Cummings played on the team last season and have the experience that they believe will benefit them this time around.
"I think we got to be hot at the right time," Cummings said. "It’s a game, there’s a lot of pros that’s gonna be playing. Lots of guys only got together for a week or two. So it’s not going to be too schematic. It’s going to come down to who wants it the most and who’s hot that day."
"I feel the exact same way, the exact same way and if you’ve been working, it’s going to show," Sibande said. "If you been putting in the work during in the offseason, perfecting your craft. Staying sharp, staying ready, it comes down to who’s ready."
In order to win the cash prize of $1 million, the Zoo Crew must win six straight games, including the first three in the Pittsburgh Reigonal.
The Zoo Crew have great shooters across the board and players that can make their own shot. They'll need to find the in-form players in each game if they want to advance and that everyone must play their part if they are to succeed.
"With me, we just talked about this. I think that’s the beauty of our team," Sibande said. "We got multiple guys that can explode and get high points, high rebounds, any night. Nelly, we got [Lamar Patterson], we got guys that can hit shots. So all it takes is for someone to get hot and it can be way more of an easier game.
"And I’ll add to that real fast. To be a team that’s going to win this, we have to play that way," Cummings said. "It can’t just be a go-to-guy. I think we all have to contribute in the six games we have to win. So it might be his game one game, my game the next game, somebody, but we all got to do it."
TBT Pittsburgh Regional Schedule
July 20
Game 1 - Dubois Dream vs Happy Valley Hoopers - 1 pm
Game 2 - Best Virginia vs Brotherly Love - 3 pm
Game 3 - Stars of Storrs vs Herkimer Originals - 6 pm
Game 4 - Zoo Crew vs Million $ Worth of Game - 8 pm
July 22
Game 5 - Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner – 6 pm
Game 6 - Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 8 pm
July 24
Game 7 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner – 7 pm
Zoo Crew Final Roster
Guards
Nelly Cummings
Greg Elliott
Nike Sibande
Jared Wilson-Frame
Guards/Forwards
Jamel Artis
Lamar Patterson
Forwards
Ryan Luther
Dustin Sleva
Mike Young
Centers
DeJuan Blair
Drew Cisse
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Cam Corhen Enjoys Fresh Start with Pitt
- Damian Dunn Brings Veteran Presence to Pitt Backcourt
- Pitt's Blake Hinson Performance Helps Lakers Win
- Why Jeff Capel Extension Makes Sense for Pitt
- Wizards G Bub Carrington Changes Jersey Number
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt