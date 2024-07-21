Zoo Crew Explodes Offensively in First TBT Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Zoo Crew, the Pitt Panthers alumni basketball team in The Basketball Tournament (TBT), put on a incredible shooting performance to defeat Million Dollaz Worth of Game Saturday night at the Petersen Events Center.
This is just the second TBT that the Zoo Crew competed in, as they lost to lose to Herd That, the Marshall Thundering Herd alumni team, in Wheeling, W.Va. last year. This marks the first win ever for the Zoo Crew, giving them a chance to win the $1 million cash prize.
Mike Young had a great start to the game for the Zoo Crew, scoring nine of their first 11 points in the first three minutes on a three-pointer and three layups.
The Zoo Crew continued to build on their lead as guard Nike Sibande hit a 3-pointer and then forward Dustin Sleva converted a four-point play, extending their advantage to 20-8 halfway through the first quarter.
Million Dollaz Worth of Game would keep the game close, with 11 points from guard Eli Cain and six points from forward Andrew Randall, but the Zoo Crew led 32-26 after the first quarter.
The shooting for the Zoo Crew continued to keep them in the lead throughout the second quarter. A sequence of back-to-back 3-pointers, with two from guard Nelly Cummings and the other from Sleva increased the lead to 15 points.
Forward Jamel Arits starred in the second quarter for the Zoo Crew, scoring nine points in the period.
The Zoo Crew shot 60% from the field and 55% from behind the arc in the first half.
Million Dollaz Worth of Game got the lead within six points, but the Zoo Crew responed, with Sibande hitting a 3-pointer, making two free throws, assisting to Cummings for a layup, then Young made a dunk and Sibande scored off a blow-by layup to earn a 15-point advantage.
Despite falling behind, Million Dollaz Worth of Game continued to stay in the game, with a 16-6 run to cut the lead to five. Young would score a last second buzzer beater on a driving layup to keep the Zoo Crew up 81-74 at the end of the third quarter.
The Zoo Crew continued to struggle offensively, allowing Million Dollaz Worth of Game to cut the lead to just two points at 90-88.
The target score was announced at 98, with both teams competing close to take the win.
Cain made a 3-pointer and then Sibande responded with a layup to put the Zoo Crew up 92-91. Center Erik Copes scored a layup to put Million Dollaz Worth of Game up 93-92, but Artis responded with a 3-pointer, 95-92.
Million Dollaz Worth of Game tied the score, as Randall scored a layup, but then missed on the and-one opportunity, giving the ball back to the Zoo Crew.
Young responded with a layup to get the lead to 97-95 and then Million Dollaz Worth of Game missed a shot, giving Zoo Crew a chance to win it.
No one could get a shot to go and then Million Dollaz Worth of Game had their chance to win it. Zoo Crew forward Ryan Luther made a crucial block, giving them the ball back.
Artis put up a shot, drawing a foul and got himself to the foul line. He made the first free throw, hitting the target score and getting the victory.
The Zoo Crew will face off against Best Virginia (West Virginia Alumni) in Round 2 on Monday, July 22 at 8:00 p.m.
