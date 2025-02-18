Preview: Pitt Looking for Second Syracuse Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers ended their most recent four-game losing streak with a win over Miami at home, allowing them to reset for the last stretch of the season.
Thanks to the play of senior guard Ishmael Leggett, first-year guards Amsal Delalić and Brandin Cummings, the Panthers scored 74 points in the win — tied for the most points they've scored in the last six games.
Now, still at home, the Panthers face the Syracuse Orange for the second time this season.
Preview: Pitt vs Syracuse
Second-year head coach Adrian Autry has the unique responsibility of replacing one of the most legendary and tenured college basketball coaches of all time in Jim Boeheim, who coached the Orange for 47 seasons.
Syracuse has not received a bid to the NCAA Tournament since the 2020-21 season, meaning the 2025 graduating class could be the first since 1972 to not see a Syracuse team make the Tournament — an invitation that is looking unlikely.
The Orange currently hold an 11-15 overall record and 5-10 ACC record, ranking 14th in the conference
Syracuse runs as far and fast as junior guard J.J. Starling takes them. Starling transferred from Notre Dame after one season and his production improved significantly with Syracuse. However, he didn't have leadership responsibilities, with former guard Judah Mintz, who left for the NBA after last season, holding that role.
Starling led the Orange with 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting from the field, including three 3-pointers and five assists in the last contest against the Panthers on Jan. 25,
He is the only real ball-handler and the main scoring threat for Syracuse this season. He missed seven games earlier in the campagin due to injury, so he doesn't qualify for the ACC leaderboards, but if he did, Starling would rank fourth in the ACC with 18.7 points in his 34.5 minutes per game.
Despite Syracuse's sub-.500 record, they can compete with anybody as long as Starling can score.
Starling converted on an and-one and hit a pair of free throws to help cut the Orange's deficit 82-80 with 1:01 left in the game, in an eventual home loss to North Carolina on Feb. 15. He also finished with 22 points on 6-for-16 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in the defeat.
Outside of Starling's scoring, the Orange don't have many strengths. Senior center Eddie Lampkin Jr. has led the way with his great rebounding, leading Syracuse with 9.5 boards per game, the third-highest rate in the ACC.
Lampkin Jr. dominated the Panthers in their last contest. He grabbed 23 rebounds, eight of which on the offensive end, compared to the Panthers' 31 rebounds, nine of which were offensive, as a team. Lampkin Jr. also added 10 points and three assists on 4-for-9 shooting.
He also scored a season-high 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting and grabbed 11 boards in his 34 minutes in the loss to the Tar Heels.
Junior guard Chris Bell had a rough start to the season. He had multiple games scoring more than 20 points, but the consistency was just not there.
As one of the better 3-point shooters the Orange roster, Bell's efficiency was bound to increase. In the last contest against the Panthers, Bell scored 12 points on four three-pointers.
He is averaging 9.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game and shooting around 33% from deep this season, which is a drop from last season's mark of 42%.
Senior guard Lucas Taylor spent the first two seasons of his collegeiate career at Wake Forest, but found his home at Georgia State last season. He started 30 games and averaged 14.5 points per game at Georiga State.
Taylor, like Bell, had a slow start to the campaign and didn't score double-digits in a game until Dec. 31 against Wake Forest, where he scored 16.
He rattled off three more straight games of double-digit scoring, including 12 points and seven rebounds against Pitt. He's coming off a 10-point performance against North Carolina where he didn't miss a shot.
The Panthers beat Miami without their leading scorer sophomore guard Jaland Lowe, who suffered a concussion after bumping heads with SMU redshirt junior guard Boopie Miller back on Feb. 11.
Luckily for the Panthers, head coach Jeff Capel said on the ACC Coaches Zoom that sophomore guard Jaland Lowe is cleared and will play vs. the Orange.
The other injury in the Pitt backcourt is to graduate student guard Damian Dunn, who fractured his elbow in the second half of the 67-66 road loss to North Carolina on Feb. 8.
In the same meeting, Capel revealed Dunn, who is out for the season, will likely not receive a medical redshirt considering his 16 games played on the season. Dunn has played 125 games over six seasons of college basketball.
The story for the Panthers is similar to the last outing. If they can contain Starling and force other players to dribble, make plays, and/or score, chances of victory for the home team look much better.
Pitt looked great on offense without Lowe, albeit, against a poor Miami team, and how this team operates with him back vs. Syracuse will likely show how they'll do the rest of the way.
How to Watch: Pitt vs Syracuse
Pitt vs. Syracuse will tip off at 7:00 pm on Feb. 18 at the Petersen Events Center. The game will be live on the ACC Network.
