Pitt Suffers Blowout Defeat to SMU
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers struggled again vs. SMU on the road, falling 83-63, adding to their losing streak.
The defeat for the Panthers makes it four straight, their second losing streak of that length, as they've won just two of their past 10 games, dropping to 14-10 overall and 5-8 in the ACC.
Pitt lost one-possesion games on the road vs. Wake Forest, 76-74 on Feb. 1 and against North Carolina on Feb. 8, 67-66, and a blowout at home to Virginia, 73-57 on Feb. 3.
Pitt got five points from sophomore guard Jaland Lowe, on a 3-pointer and a layup, and two 3-pointers from junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham, but they trailed 15-11, as SMU shot 4-for-6 to start out.
The Mustangs then extended their lead to 25-13 on a 10-2 run, with five 3-pointers at this point, two each from junior guard B.J. Edwards and senior forward Matt Cross.
SMU continued taking advantage of Pitt's shooting issues, going on a 11-3 run, increasing their advantage to 20 points at 36-16.
They outscored Pitt 21-5 over a 10-minute span, as Pitt shot 2-for-16 from the field during that time and also committed nine turnovers that SMU scored 14 points off of.
Pitt would outscore SMU in the final four minutes, 11-7, with redshit senior forward Zack Austin making two 3-pointers, but still trailed 43-27 at the end of the period, making it eight of the last nine games doing so at the conclusion of the first half.
The Mustangs shot 57.7% from the field and 46.2% from the field, while the Panthers shot 26.5% from the field, 9-for-34, and 25.0% from 3-point range, 5-for-20, in the first half.
Pitt also didn't have junior forward and starter Cam Corhen for most of the first half, as he picked up two fouls in the first two minutes and then another foul later on for three fouls in the period.
SMU opened the second half with an 8-3 run, extending their lead to 51-30 in the first three mintues. Cross scored four points on a layup and two free throws and freshman center Samet Yiğitoğlu made two baskets in the paint.
The Panthers got some offense going afterwards, outscoring the Mustangs 15-7, with Austin making two free throws, senior guard Ishmael Leggett making two layups, Corhen dunking twice and freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings hitting a 3-pointer and scoring a layup.
Even with this improved play, the Panthers still trailed by 13 points, 58-45, midway through the second half and never got any closer.
SMU put the game away with a 9-0 run in two minutes, getting up to 75-52, their biggest lead of the game.
Senior guard Kario Oquendo starred for the Mustangs, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 12 points in the second half.
Panthers sophomore guard Jaland Lowe also missed a large portion of the second half, as Mustangs redshirt junior guard Boopie Miller threw his head and hit him in the face, sending him to the floor.
Pitt will head back home for a matchup with Miami on Feb. 15, looking to end their losing streak.
