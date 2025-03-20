Eli Holstein Addresses Pitt's Rebuilt WR Room
Although Konata Mumpfield is preparing for the NFL Draft, Eli Holstein returns this season with two of last year’s starting receivers.
Kenny Johnson and Rapheal Johnson Jr. put together nearly 1,000 receiving yards combined with nine trips to the end zone in 2024. The former is projected to be Pitt’s leading receiver this season, filling the large shoes Mumpfield left behind.
Of course, the familiarity with the pair of returning pass-catchers along with star running back Desmond Reid is a key ingredient within Holstein’s confidence at QB1.
“Oh, it's huge, especially after my first year of playing ball,” Holstein said in Tuesday’s press conference. “Having those same guys that are out there with me is a game changer. We didn't really lose that many starters on our offense from last year's team, so it feels like it's the same offense going out there.
“I'm really happy that those guys are back, excited for the timing, the glue of this offense that we have, and it's the second year in this offense with everybody. So, everybody's really comfortable with what we're doing right now.
“I feel like this offense is going to do a lot of great things. I feel like it's going to be better from last year.”
While receivers like Zion Fowler-El also return to the lineup, a handful of newcomers bolster the receiver roster.
That includes three transfers from Florida, Florida State, and Louisville alongside two early-entry freshmen.
"All these new guys are exactly what we needed,” Holstein said on Tuesday. “They're doing great. We've got (Cataurus) "Blue" (Hicks), Andy (Jean), Deuce (Spann), the young guys, Bryce Yates, (Cameron) Sapp, (Tony Kinsler), my guys.
“The young guys are doing great. They're taking well from the older guys. Those other guys are really bringing them along, showing them the way of, 'Hey, this isn't high school football anymore. You're in college ball now. There's a certain way we do things.
“The guys, Blue, Andy, and Deuce, those were the right guys that we needed to come over and just really push this receiver room. I think this year, we have a lot of depth at the receiver position, which is something I didn't feel like we had last year.”
So far, Holstein is feeling the positive impact of the improved depth and variety on the perimeter and in the slot.
“I feel like no matter who's in the game with me right now or with me in practice, we're not going to skip a beat. Everybody's on the same page,” Holstein said. “There's not going to be any dips or anything like that.
“Those guys, they want it. They're pushing each other, and they understand that the next guy come in, he can play as well. So, he's got to do his job, so everybody's going full speed and doing the little things right, which is huge.”
Click here to watch the full press conference on YouTube that included head coach Pat Narduzzi, tight end Jack Overman, defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons, and Holstein from the Pitt Panthers on YouTube.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Women's Basketball Lands 5-Star Guard
- WATCH: Pitt DB Cruce Brookins Drops the Hammer
- ‘Diamond In The Rough’ Receiver Visiting Pitt
- Pitt's Incoming Linemen Showing Early Sign of Success
- Texans Cut Former Pitt DB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt