Texans Cut Former Pitt DB
PITTSBURGH — The Houston Texans made the move to let go of a former Pitt Panthers defensive back.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Texans waived safety Brandon Hill after he failed his physical, making Hill a free agent.
Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury in a preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 24, with medical staff taking him away in a cart with his leg in a cast.
He had a great game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road on Aug. 9, as he recovered a fumble on a punt, that led to a touchdown, and closed out the game with an interception to ensure the win for the Texans.
Hill made 172 tackles (91 solo), three tackles for loss, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns in four seasons with the Pitt Panthers.
He starred at safety in 2021, earning All-ACC Second Team honors for his efforts, racking up 71 tackles (38 solo), a tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and a recovery. His play made a big difference in Pitt winning their first ACC Championship and making the Peach Bowl.
Hill earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention for his play in 2022, starting all 12 regular season games at strong safety and finishing second on the team with 67 tackles.
He finished his college career with 27 starts in 40 contests, making 174 tackles (92 solo), four tackles for loss, three interceptions, nine passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Houston took Hill in the Seventh Round of the 2023 NFL Draft (No. 248 overall). They waived him on Aug. 29, 2023 and re-signed him to the practice squad.
Hill will now look for opportunities elsewhere and hopefully fully heal from that devastating knee injury that forced him to miss out on what would've served as a promising season in his career last year.
Wide receiver Jared Wayne (2019-22) is the only former Pitt player still on the Texans after they cut Hill recently.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Florida WR Discusses New Pitt Panthers Offer
- Steelers Host All-American Pitt Kicker
- Pitt Hosting 4-Star RB
- Pitt Football Offer Report: 2026 RB Christopher Talley
- Jaguars Projected to Land Pitt TE
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt