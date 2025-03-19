Pitt Women's Basketball Lands 5-Star Guard
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers landed the top women's basketball recruit in program history and one of the best recruits in the country.
Nylah Wilson, a Class of 2025 guard, announced that she committed to Pitt on her Instagram and will play there next season.
Wilson played previously for Thomas Dale High School in Chester, Va., just south of Richmond. She led her team with 21.0 points, second with 4.0 assists and 3.6 steals and fourth with 5.3 rebounds per game, which helped Thomas Dale to a 24-2 record and all the way to the VHSL State Final game.
She transferred to powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. for her senior year and played with some of the top recruits in the country. This includes five-stars in wing Deniya Prawl, a Tennessee commit, forward Lara Somfai, a Stanford commit, and guard Kelis Fisher, a UConn commit.
Wilson rose up the national ranks last summer, as she excelled on her AAU squad, Boo Williams 17U, on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
She thrives when driving to the hoop and scoring off layups and through contact. She also shoots well from anywhere on the floor, including behind the arc and will play all 40 minutes if needed, possessing great stamina and a high motor.
She also played with fellow Pitt commit, guard Theresa Hagans, on Boo Williams, and they took their official visit to Pitt together back in the fall.
Wilson would cut Pitt out of her finalists, choosing between Arizona, Auburn, Baylor, Penn State and Texas A&M, and eventually decided on Auburn on Nov. 9.
She decommitted from Auburn on March 10 and now joins Pitt and Hagans a week later for her college career.
ESPN HoopGurlz rates Wilson as a five-star and No. 28 in the country. 247Sports and On3 both rate her as a four-star, with 247Sports ranking her No. 59 in the country, No. 3 combo guard and No. 10 in Florida, while On3 ranks her No. 34 in the nation, No. 2 at her position and No. 2 in Virginia.
Pitt currently has eight commitments the Class of 2025 with Wilson joining, as head coach Tory Verdi builds the program in his own identity heading into his third season.
This includes five international players, including three Canadians in guard Jayda Queely, wing Megan Hollingsworth and forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua forward Meredith Venner of Colombia and forward/center Angela Le Faou of Spain/France.
It also includes her AAU teammate Haggans, who played for Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va. and wing Macie Arzner from McMinniville High School in McMinniville, Ore.
Pitt Women's Basketball Roster: 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Season of Eligibility)
Guard Raeven Boswell
Guard Marley Washenitz
Redshirt Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Mikayla Johnson
Guard Amiya Jenkins
Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Aaryn Battle
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Lauren Rust
Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Audrey Biggs
Redshirt Freshman (Four Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Kiara Williams
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Theresa Hagans
Guard Jayda Queeley
Guard Nylah Wilson
Wing Megan Hollingsworth
Wing Macie Arzner
Forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua
Forward Meredith Venner
Forward/Center Angela Le Faou
