The First Question Damar Hamlin Asked Was 'Who Won?'

Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin gave everyone plenty of hope with the latest update on his health.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Panthers star Damar Hamlin has given the world plenty of hope today as he awoke for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest on the field in the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game.

Doctors spoke to media across the NFL and NCAA for the first time, providing as much insight into the situation as possible. From their words, Hamlin is awake and alert, has function is both his arms and legs and was able to write down questions. He remains on a ventilator and is still critically ill but all signs seem positive moving forward.

As smiles filled up the sports world hearing the news of Hamlin, what brought an even bigger joy to many was the first question he asked.

"Who won the game?" Hamlin was able to communicate to doctors and family through writing. Doctors replied, "You did. You won the game of life."

Doctors say Hamlin is surrounded by family and has been "squeezing lots of hands. ... He's been very interactive," they reported.

There's still a long journey and questions about his future in the NFL cannot be answered at this time. For now, the updates are positive and bringing plenty of hope to his loved ones and fans.

Inside the Panthers will provide more updates from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center press conference.

