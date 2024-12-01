Former Pitt WR Makes NFL Debut With Texans
PITTSBURGH -- Following a four year tenure at the University of Pittsburgh and a 2023 undrafted free agent signing, former Pitt wide receiver Jared Wayne is set to make his NFL debut today for the Houston Texans.
Wayne, who amassed 13 touchdowns and 2,308 total yards as a member of Pitt Football, was elevated from the practice squad yesterday and is now set to be active for today's Texans game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Due to a shoulder injury to Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, Wayne got the call from the practice squad and is set to record his first NFL snaps in their game today. With wide receiver Steven Sims also out, the Texans are low on depth at the position, and turn to Wayne to help alleviate an offense that has been much worse than the previous year.
Wayne was an above average receiver for a Pitt team his senior reeling from the loss of both Kenny Pickett to the NFL and Jordan Addison to USC. Wayne would average 88.6 yards per game in his final season, catching balls from Kedon Slovis, Nick Patti and Nate Yarnell.
Wayne will become the third Canadian-born wide receiver to play this season, with the Texans' John Metchie and the Chargers' Josh Palmer both Canadian-born as well.
Wayne will become the eighth member of Pitt's ACC Championship team to log an NFL snap.
With the Texans having this game just before their bye week, Wayne will look to secure himself a spot on the roster for the rest of the season.
