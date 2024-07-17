Former Pitt QB Selected in UFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis has another option for his football career if his time with the Indianapolis Colts doesn't work out as planned. After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Slovis finds himself as a second-round pick in the UFL College Draft, selected 12th overall by the D.C. Defenders.
Slovis will work with the Colts this offseason with hopes of earning a roster spot in the quarterback room. He'll be operating as an undrafted free agent, meaning he's fighting from behind to try and make the 53-man team. He could also be a candidate for their practice squad.
If it doesn't work out in Indy, though, he could head to the UFL. As a second-round pick, the team could view him as their next starting quarterback, which could open more doors for the NFL after a strong showing in the spring.
Slovis started his career at USC, playing three seasons with the Trojans before transferring to Pitt. As a Panther, he threw for 2,397 yards and 10 touchdowns, but also threw for nine interceptions. After just 11 games in Pittsburgh, he hit the transfer portal again, heading to BYU for his final year of college football.
Slovis's biggest competition with the Defenders will likely come against former draft pick Jordan Ta'amu. The former Ole Miss quarterback had the second-most passing yards and touchdowns in the UFL last season, throwing for 1,846 and 15 scores. At 26-years-old, he'll look to remain the team's starting quarterback, but will have second-round competition with Slovis arriving.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Saints Place Former Pitt WR on Non-Football Injury List
- Zoo Crew Final Roster Set for Pittsburgh Regional
- Former Pitt/Wizards G Carrington Receives National Praise
- Pitt Players Not in EA Sports CFB 25
- Pitt Legend on ESPN's Best Athletes List
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt