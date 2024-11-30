Pitt Star Doesn't Travel to Boston College
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers won't have one of their top players, as they face Boston College on the road in Week 14.
Panthers star junior running back Desmond Reid didn't make the trip to face the Eagles due to injury, according to Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Reid was one of three players that came from Western Carolina to Pitt with offensive coordinator Kade Bell, including wide receivers in junior Censere "C.J." Lee and redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
He showed his talent in the season opener against Kent State at home on Aug. 31, leading Pitt with 10 rushes for 145 yards and returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown. He also broke through the Kent State defense for a 46-yard rushing touchdown, running right past any defender that came remotely near him.
Reid had an even better game against Cincinnati in the River City Rivalry on the road in Week 2 on Sept. 7.
Reid finished with six catches for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing. His best play came in the fourth quarter, as he took a pass from Holstein and ran 56 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead down to just two points.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for that performance, and led Pitt on a comeback, down 27-6 in the third quarter, to win 28-27, their largest comeback in more than 50 years.
Reid also earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6 on Oct. 5.
He had 18 carries for 55 yards on the ground, but starred as option in the passing game for Holstein, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
The Pitt offense struggled in the 17-15 win vs. Cal in Week 7, but Reid had a 72-yard rushing touchdown, plus one from five yards out for two scores.
He has 151 carries for 797 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 47 catches for 564 yards and four touchdowns and 12 punt returns for 148 yards and the touchdown vs. Kent State, in 10 games this season.
The only game he missed earlier in the season was the 73-17 blowout vs. Youngstown State on Sept. 21 in Week 4.
Reid ranks second in the ACC and fifth in the FBS with 150.90 all-purpose yards per game. Only North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton ranks higher at 160.19 all-purpose yards per game in the ACC.
The Panthers will have to rely on freshman Juelz Goff and redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. in this matchup
Pitt and Boston College will kickoff at 3:00 p.m. on the CW Network.
