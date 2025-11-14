Inside The Panthers

Former Pitt QB Returning as Honorary Captain vs. Notre Dame

A former Pitt Panthers quarterback who made a name for himself against Notre Dame is returning as an honorary captain.

Karl Ludwig

Nov. 13, 2004; South Bend, IN USA; Pittsburgh quarterback Tyler Palko runs the ball during Pittsburgh's 41-38 win over Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2004 Matt Cashore
Nov. 13, 2004; South Bend, IN USA; Pittsburgh quarterback Tyler Palko runs the ball during Pittsburgh's 41-38 win over Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2004 Matt Cashore / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - If there's a moment in former Pitt Panthers quarterback Tyler Palko's collegiate career that stands out, it would be hard to find a better one than his postgame speech following an upset win against Notre Dame.

So, of course, with No. 9 Notre Dame coming to town this weekend, who could be a better honorary captain?

Head coach Pat Narduzzi joined the Pat McAfee Show today to preview the massive matchup, which has the popular television show College GameDay covering, and he announced that Palko will serve as the honorary captain.

"We always have someone come in on game day, speak to our football team," Narduzzi said. "We've done it for a long time. AJ, you guys probably did it at Ohio State. Dantonio got it from probably Jim Tressel, but we've always had an honorary captain come speak to our team, so we've got an honorary captain coming in - I won't mention his name here because it's a special guest. We're excited about the new guy coming in."

It appeared he was going to hold off on announcing, but at the last second, he decided to reveal it.

"Tyler Palko's coming in," Narduzzi added.

McAfee, who grew up in the Pittsburgh area himself, attending Plum High School, praised the "legendary" Palko family.

Palko hails from nearby Imperial, PA himself and played high school for his dad Bob Palko at West Allegheny High School. The two worked together as father-and-son and would win both the 2001 WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles.

He came to Pitt as the AP Pennsylvania Big School Player of the Year and USA Today All-American Second Team honoree in 2001.

Palko then went on to play four seasons at Pitt, completing 645-of-1,075 pass attempts for 8,343 yards with 66 touchdowns and 25 interceptions - adding 12 scores on the ground. He finished his Pitt career top five in career passing yards and touchdowns.

He had one of the best games of his career in an upset win vs. Notre Dame in 2004. He led the Panthers to a 41-38 victory, throwing for 334 yards and five touchdowns in the process - and drew headlines with an impassioned postgame speech.

Following four seasons at Pitt, he went undrafted in the 2007 NFL Draft but spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs and also spent time on the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals' practice squads. He also played for the California Redwoods in the UFL and Montreal Alouettes in the CFL.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Karl Ludwig
KARL LUDWIG

Karl Ludwig is a Pittsburgh Panthers on SI sportswriter. He has spent the past three years covering the Pitt Panthers for a couple of platforms. While he did not attend Pitt, he grew up in the Pittsburgh area, attending North Allegheny Senior High School and Slippery Rock University. As a student at SRU, he served as the sports editor of SRU’s student-run newspaper, The Rocket, and provided award-winning coverage in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer. It was at SRU that his love for sports journalism blossomed. Karl spent three seasons as the Pitt football beat writer for Pittsburgh Sports Now, following time as an intern for the Sports Now Network. His most recent coverage of the University was for Pitt Sports News of the On3/Rivals network. He’s also contributed to Athlon Sports and SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain.

Home/Football