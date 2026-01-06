Pitt Starting OL Coming Back For 2026 Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will have one of their starters on the offensive line return for one more season in 2026.

Rising sixth year offensive lineman Keith Gouveia announced on Twitter that he's "Locked In", and returning next year as a part of the Panthers.

Gouveia has one more year of eligibility, which will mark his sixth collegiate season and his second with Pitt.

Pitt now has had three players announce their return for 2026, including rising sophomore defensive back Shawn Lee Jr. and rising redshirt senior Sean FitzSimmons.

Injury Ruins Gouveia's 2025 Season with Pitt

Gouveia transferred to Pitt for what should've been his final season in 2025 after four years with FCS program Richmond.

He earned the starting left guard role out of fall camp and started the first four games of the season for the Panthers.

Gouveia then suffered an injury in the third quarter of the 34-27 loss to Louisville at Acrisure Stadium in Week 5. He had his right leg placed in a splint and then Pitt medical staff carted him off the field.

The injury was season-ending and the Panthers went with other options at left guard the rest of the way.

Rising redshirt junior Ryan Carretta started the next six games at left guard and then also the Military Bowl vs. East Carolina, a 23-17 loss.

Rising redshirt senior Kendall Stanley started in the 42-28 road win over then ranked No. 16 Georgia Tech in Week 13 and the 38-7 home defeat to then ranked No. 12 Miami in Week 14.

Pitt Offensive Line Outlook for 2026

Pitt loses two of it's starting offensive linemen next season, as left tackle Jeff Persi graduated and center Lyndon Cooper entered the transfer portal.

Carretta will likely slide in as the starting center next season, Gouveia will take over at left guard and Stanley will also have a good shot at starting at left tackle.

Rising redshirt senior Ryan Baer will stay on at right tackle, while rising senior BJ Williams mantains his role as starting right guard.

Pitt did add Penn transfer Netinho Olivieri, who has experience and will get a shot at left tackle as well, where he earned an AP FCS All-American Honorable Mention in 2025.

The Panthers also have some young offensive linemen that will get a shot in 2026, including rising redshirt freshman Torian Chester at guard and rising redshirt sophomore Jiavanni Cooley at tackle.

