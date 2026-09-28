Kickoff Time for Pitt vs. UNC Announced

The Pitt Panther's Oct. 10 matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels will kick off at noon, per the ACC.

This will be Pitt's first time hosting the Tar Heels since a 41-24 loss in 2023. They played at Chapel Hill the following season, with Pitt walking out with a 34-24 victory.

Before Pitt takes on North Carolina, they will head down to Virginia Tech for their first away game of the season.

North Carolina

The Tar Heels are currently 2-1 on the season, defeating TCU and ETSU but losing a close matchup at Clemson. Their matchup with Pitt will just be their second ACC game of the season, as they host Notre Dame on Oct. 3.

North Carolina had a disappointing 2025 season, finishing 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the ACC. They already look improved this season so far, but the matchup with Notre Dame should say a lot.

Despite not being a great team, North Carolina has stayed in the headlines, for good or bad. This will be the Panthers' first time taking on the Tar Heels since they acquired Bill Belichick as head coach.

Oct 5, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) runs as Pittsburgh Panthers linebackers Brandon George (30) and Braylan Lovelace (0) defend in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh

Pitt is having a much better start to their season, but has had an easier schedule. The Panthers are 1-0 in ACC play with a win over Syracuse and are 4-0 overall after an easy win over Bucknell.

Before Pitt can start preparing for North Carolina, they have the biggest ACC game of the weekend coming up. The Panthers will travel down to Blacksburg to play fellow 4-0 team Virginia Tech on Oct. 2.

Virginia Tech and Pitt have had similar schedules so far, with one ACC win each and two wins over Power Four conference teams (including the ACC win).

Virginia Tech has beaten Maryland and Boston College in their last two games. The difference is that those games were on the road for the Hokies. They'll be returning back to Blacksburg for a sellout crowd when hosting Pitt.

Around the ACC

As ACC play ramps up, the conference appears to be wide open. Miami looks like the clear best team, but contenders such as SMU and Louisville already have losses.

Miami, Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Virginia Tech and Virginia are the only teams that haven't lost in conference play yet. That will change after this weekend, as Pitt vs. Virginia Tech and Miami v. Clemson will hand two of those teams their first conference loss.

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