Two Pitt Players Earn ACC Honors After Syracuse Win

The Pitt Panthers won their first ACC game of the season with a 27-13 victory over the Syracuse Orange on Sept. 17. It wasn't the prettiest win on the offensive side, but a team effort powered Pitt through a game that wasn't particularly close in the end.

Running back Damon Ferguson Jr. was named ACC Rookie of the Week and Alex Sanford Jr. was named ACC Linebacker of the Week.

Both players are new to the team, with Ferguson being a true freshman and Sanford being a transfer from Purdue. Neither player was expected to be their best in their position for the team coming into the season, but they have showed out so far.

This is Pitt's third ACC honor of the season, as quarterback Mason Heintschel was named ACC Quarterback of the Week for his impressive game against Miami (OH).

Damon Ferguson Jr.

With regular starting running back Ja'Kyrian 'Boosie' Turner out for the past two games, Ferguson has stepped up despite being a true freshman.

In the win over UCF, Ferguson ran the ball 20 times for 63 rushing yards and Pitt's only touchdown of the game. Against Syracuse, Ferguson had ten less carries but rushed for 102 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown run.

Ferguson is the only Panther to score a touchdown in each of the team's three games. He's averaging 78 yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry.

Ironically, last year Boosie Turner was the true freshman who got to shine because of the usual starting running back, Desmond Reid, being out. Now, it's Ferguson taking his place and making the most out of the opportunity.

Sep 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Damon Ferguson Jr. (26) leads the band in the Victory Song in a downpour after the Panthers defeated the UCF Knights at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Sanford Jr.

After Pitt lost two star linebackers over the offseason, Sanford came in as a much-needed replacement.

A nine-yard sack on third down against UCF was his first big play in a Panthers uniform, and he had an even better game against Syracuse.

Sanford had a team-high 11 total tackles and 2.5 TFL for four yards. He had three quarterback hurries, helping keep Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli to 13/25 on pass attempts and 161 passing yards.

Sanford has 16 tackles in total and leads the team with 3.5 tackles for loss. He is tied with four other players with having one sack on the season so far.

Sep 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Alex Sanford Jr. (10) tackles Syracuse Orange running back Shavane Anderson Jr. (23) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt's defense has been dominant so far this season, holding opposing teams to 11.3 points per game and four touchdowns so far.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!