Lessons Learned in Pitt's Blowout Win Over Bucknell

The Pitt Panthers shut out Bucknell on the way to a 59-point victory. The Panthers put up a record-breaking 776 yards of total offense, while holding the Bison to only 138 yards.

The Panthers may have blown out Bucknell, but there are still some things they can learn from this game.

Discipline

Pitt committed 16 penalties for 165 yards, which is more yards than Bucknell had on offense all game. Whether it was pass interference, offsides, false starts or personal fouls, the Panthers could not stay disciplined. While it did not hurt them much this game, as the schedule gets harder it becomes more crucial to stay disciplined throughout games.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi shared after the contest that he was not happy with the penalties, saying that, "obviously penalties hindered us a bunch, which really annoys the heck out of me," (per 247 Sports' Chris Peak.

Narduzzi will have a few days to figure out the discipline issues before Pitt goes to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech.

Sure Up The Hands

Turnovers are how teams win and lose games. Pitt gave up the only turnover of the game when Cataurus "Blue" Hicks fumbled the ball in the third quarter. Hicks, the star senior, has struggled with drops through the first four games of the season, and will need to fix the hand problems if the Panthers want to be competitive down the stretch.

The defense also had some problems with their hands. Pitt had several opportunities where they should have intercepted the ball, but could not secure them. With that being said, the defense had a phenomenal overall game and shut out the Bison. The Pitt defense has three interceptions on the season, but Narduzzi would sure like the unit to convert more of their opportunities for picks in the future.

Heintschel Heats Up

Mason Heintschel was in need of a strong game against Bucknell after having two rough games against UCF and Syracuse.

The sophomore quarterback, who started this season with a bang when he threw for seven touchdowns vs. Miami (OH), threw for six touchdowns against Bucknell. Heintschel started the game 3-of-7 passing, but was able to heat up and finished the game 29-of-37. Heintschel only played two series in the second half, but he looked good.

Sep 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass against the Bucknell Bison during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heintschel has looked streaky through the first four games of the season. The good news for Pitt is that when he is hot, he is hot. However, the counterpart of that is that his cold streaks are rough. As long as Heintschel can get going, and stay hot, the Panthers can be dangerous.

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