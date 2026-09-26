Pitt vs. Bucknell Halftime Recap & Thoughts

The Pitt Panthers are up on the Bucknell Bison 35-0 at halftime. It's not a surprising outcome as Bucknell is an FCS school, but the Panthers are doing what they're supposed to on track to be 4-0.

Pitt has defeated Miami (OH), UCF and Syracuse so far. Despite the injuries the Panthers have been facing, this game has been pretty smooth.

It hasn't been all perfect, but Pitt's offense looks close to what it should while the defense has been dominant, besides for some penalties.

Offense

Sophomore quarterback Mason Heintshel kicked off the season by throwing seven touchdowns to seven different players, a record-tying performance that got national attention. In the two games after that, Pitt didn't score a single passing touchdown.

The Panthers finally scored through the air again early in this game, with a nice 19-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-third to wide receiver Censere Lee. Lee also caught a touchdown in the second quarter, being the second player to have three touchdowns on the season alongside running back Damon Ferguson Jr.

Heintschel has 288 passing yards and has gone 22/30 on pass attempts. He also had a very nice 21-yard scramble for a first down.

Heintschel has thrown touchdowns to Lee, freshman wide receiver Demetrice McCray and transfer tight end Carson Kent. Kent is having his best game so far in a Pitt uniform, having six receptions for 57 yards.

Despite having 40 receiving yards, Heintschel and starting wide receiver Cataurus 'Blue' Hicks haven't had the best connection. Hicks has two receptions but has been targeted more than that; it's hard to say who is to blame on those throws, but overall they haven't had a perfect connection.

Sep 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Bucknell Bison wide receiver TJ Cadden (21) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin (32) and defensive back Raion Strader (6) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense

Pitt's defense has been unsurprisingly dominant. The Bison have been held to 80 total yards, zero points and one-on-six on third down attempts. There hasn't been a sole standout on the defense, but they continue to act as a unit.

One thing they can improve on is the penalties. Pitt has seven penalties for eighty yards, gifting Bucknell several first downs that they didn't have to work for.

Still, Bucknell only has seven first downs in the game. A missed 43-yard field goal was the closest the Bison got to scoring.

Second Half

Anything the Panthers need to improve on in the second half are mostly nitpicks. It'll be interesting to see how deep in the depth chart the Panthers go, as this will be more opportunity for players to show their worth.

The Panthers will have their first road test of the season upcoming for an Oct. 2 showdown against Virginia Tech in less than a week.

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