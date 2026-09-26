Pitt Dominates Bucknell to Keep Undefeated Season Alive

The Pitt Panthers move to 4-0 after defeating the Bucknell Bison 59-0. This is Pitt's first 4-0 start since the 2024 season and their first shutout since their 2020 victory over Austin Peay.

Pitt got a new school record with 766 offensive yards and eight touchdown passes, compared to just 138 yards from Bucknell.

Sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel finished the game throwing for 403 passing yards and six touchdowns through just 2.5 quarters. It's a return to form after a great Week 1 and a rough next two games. He's the first Pitt quarterback to ever have multiple six-touchdown games.

Wide receiver Censere Lee had Pitt's first hat-trick performance since Daniel Carter in 2024, catching three touchdown passes and receiving for 47 yards on five receptions from Heintschel.

It was a mostly smooth game, but the Panthers racked up penalties, mistakes that could cost them against a tougher opponent.

First Half

Pitt hadn't scored a passing touchdown since Week 1, but against Bucknell, Heintschel had five passing touchdowns and 288 passing yards in just the first half.

True freshman wide receiver Demetrice McCray had a breakout second quarter, receiving for 56 yards and two touchdowns

Wide receiver Censere Lee also caught two touchdowns from Heintschel, with tight end Carson Kent getting his first touchdown of the season along with 56 yards.

The defense was dominant, holding Bucknell to zero points and 80 total yards of offense. Some discipline issues gave the Bison some first downs via penalties, but they were held to just seven first downs total in the half.

Sep 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Bryce Yates (4) runs after catch against the Bucknell Bison during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second Half

Heintschel exited the game midway through the third as Pitt was already in complete control of the game, but not before throwing another touchdown to make it a 42-0 lead.

The one lowlight was when wide receiver Cataurus 'Blue' Hicks made a great catch-and-run before fumbling the ball for Pitt's second turnover of the season. Hicks and Heintschel struggled to connect for most of the game.

The defense continued their dominance, holding Bucknell to zero points and freshman Josh Pittman getting a six-yard sack.

Backup quarterback Holden Geriner threw for 114 passing yards and a passing touchdown to Bryan Hamilton. True freshman Corey Dailey also got in on the action with 57 passing yards and his first career touchdown pass to Tyreek Robinson.

Sep 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Damon Ferguson Jr. (26) rushes the ball against Bucknell Bison cornerback England Allen (19) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming Up Next

After four straight games of defending the home field, Pitt will travel down to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech on Oct. 2. It'll be a good test for the Panthers as they face a sold-out, hostile crowd during a night game.

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