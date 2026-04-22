List of Every Pitt First-Round Pick in NFL Draft History

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt has an illustrious history of producing NFL talent, and are tied for No. 23 with 27 first round selections with UNC and Cal.

From Mike Ditka to Calijah Kancey, Pitt has had no shortage of elite talent get selected early. With the draft just a day away, here is every Pitt player to be selected in the first round of an NFL Draft.

1961, No. 5 - Mike Ditka, Chicago Bears

Pennsylvania local Ditka was the first Pitt player to be selected in the first round. He would eventually be the first tight end inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998. Ditka also won the Super Bowl as the Bears' head coach in 1985.

1964, No. 7 - Paul Martha, Pittsburgh Steelers

Martha was a consensus All-American safety at Pitt in his final season of college in 1963. Martha played seven seasons in the NFL, with six of them coming on the Steelers. After retiring, he entered the law field and eventually was the CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

1977, No. 2 - Tony Dorsett, Dallas Cowboys

Dorsett is the only Pitt player to win the Heisman Trophy, having done so in his senior season in 1976. He would go on to be the highest drafted Panther ever, now tied with Bill Fralic, being selected right behind Buccaneer Ricky Bell. Dorsett rushed for 12,739 yards and 77 touchdowns in his 12-year career, earning a Pro Football Hall Of Fame induction.

1978, No. 21 - Randy Holloway, Minnesota Vikings

Holloway is a defensive end who played seven seasons in the National Football League, mostly with the Vikings. He spent part of his final season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1984. He still holds the Vikings record for sacks in a game with 5.

1981, No. 7 - Hugh Green, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green was a two-time unanimous All-American, doing so in his final two seasons at Pitt before his selection to the Buccaneers. He spent 11 seasons in the league, splitting between the Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins. He played along Dan Marino in Miami from 1985 to 1991, and finished his career with two First Team All-Pro selections.

1981, No. 12 - Randy McMillan, Baltimore Colts

McMillan spent two seasons at Pitt following his first two at Harford Community College, earning first-team All-East honors in 1980. He spent six seasons with his hometown Baltimore Colts before missing what would be his final season on the roster in 1987 with an injury. He was the first of two fullbacks selected in the first round out of Pitt.

1981, No. 20 - Mark May, Washington Redskins

May was a member of the well known offensive line group in Washington known as The Hogs, helping lead Washington to two Super Bowls during his time with the team. A unanimous All-American in 1980, May was the third Panther selected in the first round of the 1981 NFL Draft. He started 115 games in Washington.

1983, No. 6 - Jim Covert, Chicago Bears

Covert was the second top ten selection to go from Pitt to the Bears, and was selected by head coach Mike Ditka. He had two first-team All-Pro selections. Covert was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 2020.

1983, No. 11 - Tim Lewis, Green Bay Packers

Lewis spent four years in the NFL, having his career cut short by a neck injury. He led the Packers in interceptions in both 1983 and 1985. He is cousins with former Panther and ESPN personality Louis Riddick.

1983, No. 29 - Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins

Marino is the most successful quarterback to not win a Super Bowl. He finished his career in 1999 with multiple passing records, including eight that still stand to this day. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 2005.

1984, No. 5 - Bill Maas, Kansas City Chiefs

Maas was honored as the 1984 NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year in his first season with the Chiefs. He was a 1982 All-American while at Pitt, also receiving All-East honors in 1983. He finished his ten-year NFL career with 2 defensive touchdowns and two safeties.

1985, No. 2 - Bill Fralic, Atlanta Falcons

Fralic was a consensus All-American in 1983 and 1984 in his final two seasons at Pitt. He ties Dorsett for the highest draft pick in program history at No. 2. He was one of Pitt Football's broadcasters in the 2000s, and the term "pancake block" is attributed to his college career.

1985, No. 4 - Chris Doleman, Vikings

Doleman earned First-Team All Pro honors three times across his career, landing himself in the Pro Football Hall Of Fame in 2012. He led the NFL in sacks in 1989. His Pitt career had him finish with 25 sacks across his four seasons with the team.

1986, No. 24 - Bob Buczkowski, Los Angeles Raiders

Buczkowski had a short NFL career, playing for three teams across three seasons. He finished his NFL career due to back issues in 1991.

1987, No. 18 - Tony Woods, Seattle Seahawks

Woods was a consensus All-American in 1986, which propelled him into the top 20 selections in the 1987 NFL Draft. He is currently an assistant coach at Seton Hall Prep, which is also where Pitt Basketball's Brandin Knight and Ashton Gibbs went to high school.

1988, No. 24 - Craig Heyward, New Orleans Saints

Heyward tied a Dorsett record for most games in a season gaining 100 yards or more in his final collegiate season, doing so in 12 games. He made the Pro Bowl in 1995, and rushed for 30 touchdowns in his career.

1989, No. 8 - Burt Grossman, San Diego Chargers

Grossman played six seasons in his career, with 5 occurring with the Chargers and a final season in Philadelphia. He suffered a career-ending neck injury in his final season, and coached the Indoor Football League's San Diego Strike Force for their 2019 campaign.

1989, No. 24 - Tom Ricketts, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ricketts was an offensive lineman for the Panthers, and his son eventually played for Pitt in the early 2010s. He spent six seasons in the NFL, starting in 15 of 53 appearences.

1992, No. 3 - Sean Gilbert, Los Angeles Rams

Gilbert went to local high school Aliquippa, also the alma mater of Ditka. He received All-East honors in 1991. The 1993 Pro Bowler accumulated 42.5 sacks in his 12 years in the NFL.

1995, No. 14 - Ruben Brown, Buffalo Bills

Brown was named to 8 consecutive Pro Bowls during his career, and also earned second-team All-Pro honors 4 times in his career. In college, he was named All-Big East from 1992-1994.

2004, No. 3 - Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

FItzgerald is widely considered one of the greatest wide receivers of all time. He currently ranks second in receiving yards for a wide receiver, as well as ranking No. 6 in receiving touchdowns all time. He is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer, in his first year of eligibility.

2007, No. 14 - Darrelle Revis, New York Jets

Revis, also a graduate of Aliquippa, is widely considered one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play football. His coverage spot dubbed "Revis Island", Revis was known for his incredible coverage abilities. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

2008, No. 19 - Jeff Otah, Carolina Panthers

Otah was sought out by the Panthers, who traded a third, fourth and 2009 first round pick to get a second first round pick for the purpose of selecting Otah. Otah would then spend his entire career with Carolina, appearing and starting in 29 games across four seasons with the Panthers.

2011, No. 26 - Jon Baldwin, Kansas City Chiefs

Baldwin was thought to be the next Pitt great at wideout when he entered the NFL, but was unable to live up to his billing due to injury issues. The 2009 First Team All-Big East honoree caught two touchdowns across his three year NFL career.

2014, No. 13 - Aaron Donald, St. Louis Rams

Considered one of the greatest players in the history of the National Football League, Donald earned the Nagurski, Outland, Willis, Bednarik and Lombardi trophies in his time at Pitt. He received Pro Bowl selections in all 10 of his seasons and eight first-team All-Pro honors. He was a three time Defensive Player of The Year award winner in the NFL in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

2022, No. 20 - Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pickett is certainly one of the more controversial figures to be taken out of Pitt in the first round, and the first first rounder to be taken by the Steelers out of Pitt since 1989. He was quickly moved to Philadelphia, and is now on his fourth team since being drafted.

2023, No. 19 - Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kancey, assuming he can remain healthy across his career, could be one of the bigger draft steals in recent seasons. The 2022 consensus All-American missed 14 games in 2025, but will occupy a starting role once again in 2026 for the team that drafted him in the Buccaneers.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!