Pitt Announces Aaron Donald Jersey Retirement

The Pitt Panthers announced that former star defensive tackle Aaron Donald will have his jersey retired by the program this season

Karl Ludwig

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - Former Pitt Panthers superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald will join the program's greats this season.

Pitt announced that Donald, who starred for the Panthers from 2010-13, will have his jersey retired on Nov. 15 when Notre Dame comes to Acrisure Stadium.

Donald will join the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, Dan Marino, Tony Dorsett, Marshall Goldberg, Joe Schmidt, Mark May, Jimbo Covert, Bill Fralic, Mike Ditka and Hugh Green in having his number 97 immortalized.

"Aaron Donald is a proud Pittsburgher who embodies the very best of what it means to be a Pitt Panther," Director of Athletics Allen Greene said in the release. "His humility, determination and work ethic reflect the character of this community. Retiring his jersey honors not only an extraordinary athlete but a leader whose relentless pursuit of excellence has defined his legacy. This recognition serves as a lasting tribute to his historic career and a permanent reminder of the standard he set and the impact he made at Pitt."

Donald attended nearby Penn Hills for high school, and the under-recruited, under-sized defensive tackle went on to become one of the best defensive players in NFL history. But it all started with the Panthers.

Donald was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the then St. Louis Rams following a standout career at Pitt.

He recorded 181 tackles (115 solo), 66 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 10 pass breakups during his Pitt career - putting together one of the most dominant defensive performances in recent memory as a senior.

He recorded 59 tackles (43 solo), 28.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and three pass breakups on the way to earning unanimous All-American honors and a plethora of individual awards.

Donald went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL, recording 543 tackles (340 solo), 176 tackles for loss, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 21 pass breakups.

In those 10 seasons, he earned Pro Bowl honors in every one - eight first-team All-Pro distinctions - and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

