The Next Breakout NFL Prospect From Pitt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers football team will likely hear only one name from their 2026 draft class get their name called in their hometown draft in Pittsburgh, with linebacker Kyle Louis expected to be selected on Day 2.

Looking towards the following draft, Pitt will likely have a better selection of players set to be entering their name into the 2027 NFL Draft pool. Big names include new transfer defensive back Raion Strader, defensive lineman Sean Fitzsimmons and offensive lineman Kendall Stanley. On the other hand, one player who has flown under the radar slightly despite good production so far in college is defensive back Cruce Brookins.

Brookins is entering his fourth season at Pitt in 2026, but will entering his third season of play following a redshirt season in his freshman year.

Why Brookins?

Brookins will enter the 2026 season likely being the free safety for the entire season for the Panthers.

In 2024, Brookins played in 12 games, mostly as a reserve strong safety. During that season, he had two interceptions and over thirty tackles in his reserve role.

In 2025, Brookisn started 8 of the ten games he appeared in, missing two games with injury. On the other hand, Brookins had pivotal plays in games against tough opponents like Georgia Tech. Brookins was responsible for two interceptions on the year, doing so against Syracuse and Miami.

The 2025 season was one mired in disastrous secondary play, but Brookins was a bastion of consistency.

In 2026, Brookins is set to have an elevated role where he must be consistently good in all phases in order for Pitt's defense to be successful. There are certainly questions on the defense with the departure of linebacker Rasheem Biles and other personnel changes, but Brookins can provide elite play that will catch NFL scouts' eyes.

Dec 27, 2025; Annapolis, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Cruce Brookins (12) and defensive back Rashad Battle (15) reacts after stoping East Carolina Pirates on fourth down during the first quarter of the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Brookins build of 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds projects well at the next level, and his top tier speed should provide scouts with something to be excited about.

It is far too early to tell where the chips will fall for 2027, with no major outlets releasing any sort of 2027 mock draft, and the first one will not release until after the final pick is selected next week in Pittsburgh. That being said, Brookins is unlikely to be on the radar of any major writers at this point, but I believe that will change as the 2026 season comes around.

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