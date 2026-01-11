Pitt Star LB Rasheem Biles Transfers to Top SEC Program

PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers star linebacker Rasheem Biles transferred to Texas on Jan. 11, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Biles reportedly had taken visits to Texas, Michigan, Colorado and Florida State prior to his decision.

Texas has landed a commitment from coveted Pittsburgh linebacker transfer Rasheem Biles, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



Was an All-ACC selection this season. He led the ACC with 17 tackles for loss. Also finished with 101 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two pick-sixes. pic.twitter.com/kP3QCuiIDz — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 11, 2026

Biles is coming off his best season of college football. The junior linebacker was an All-ACC second-team selection by the Associated Press and the ACC after posting 101 tackles, a conference-best 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a pick-six.

Biles has had an impressive career at Pitt. He finished with 185 total tackles (87 solo, 98 assists), 32 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 16 pass breakups, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three touchdowns.

One of the best games of Biles' career came in the Military Bowl loss to East Carolina, where he was perhaps the best player on the field. He tallied 16 total tackles, five for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) tackles during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt LB Room Suffers Two Massive Losses

Biles is just one of the Panthers' star linebackers to depart since the end of the regular season. All-American linebacker Kyle Louis has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and will not return next season, leaving junior Braylan Lovelace as the only projected starter to return.

Pitt has started to rebuild the linebacker position through the portal. The Panthers received a commitment from former Memphis and Florida State DeMarco Ward on Jan. 10. Ward had his best season yet, with 63 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and two touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman Cam Lindsey is also a projected starter in 2026. He appeared in 13 games, making 32 tackles, five for a loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble, mostly as a substitute for Louis.

Pitt Hosts Several Transer LBs

Besides Ward, Pitt has also hosted Buffalo transfer linebacker Dion Crawford for a visit, and reportedly, former Holy Cross linebacker Lathan Croley.

Crawford played two seasons under Pitt's new linebackers coach Joe Bowen, who was previously the defensive coordinator for the Bulls. Crawford was an All-MAC selection in 2024 and totaled 171 career tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in three seasons.

Like Ward, Croley also had a breakout season in 2025, posting 80 tackles, 2.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks for the Crusaders.

Pitt Transfer Landing Spots

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt