Inside The Panthers

Pitt Star LB Rasheem Biles Transfers to Top SEC Program

The Pitt Panthers' star linebacker has found a new home after being one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal.
Mitchell Corcoran|
Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) takes the field to warm up against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) takes the field to warm up against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In this story:

Pittsburgh Panthers

PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers star linebacker Rasheem Biles transferred to Texas on Jan. 11, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Biles reportedly had taken visits to Texas, Michigan, Colorado and Florida State prior to his decision.

Biles is coming off his best season of college football. The junior linebacker was an All-ACC second-team selection by the Associated Press and the ACC after posting 101 tackles, a conference-best 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a pick-six.

Biles has had an impressive career at Pitt. He finished with 185 total tackles (87 solo, 98 assists), 32 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 16 pass breakups, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three touchdowns.

One of the best games of Biles' career came in the Military Bowl loss to East Carolina, where he was perhaps the best player on the field. He tallied 16 total tackles, five for a loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles
Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) runs the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) tackles during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt LB Room Suffers Two Massive Losses

Biles is just one of the Panthers' star linebackers to depart since the end of the regular season. All-American linebacker Kyle Louis has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and will not return next season, leaving junior Braylan Lovelace as the only projected starter to return.

Pitt has started to rebuild the linebacker position through the portal. The Panthers received a commitment from former Memphis and Florida State DeMarco Ward on Jan. 10. Ward had his best season yet, with 63 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and two touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman Cam Lindsey is also a projected starter in 2026. He appeared in 13 games, making 32 tackles, five for a loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble, mostly as a substitute for Louis.

Pitt Hosts Several Transer LBs

Besides Ward, Pitt has also hosted Buffalo transfer linebacker Dion Crawford for a visit, and reportedly, former Holy Cross linebacker Lathan Croley.

Crawford played two seasons under Pitt's new linebackers coach Joe Bowen, who was previously the defensive coordinator for the Bulls. Crawford was an All-MAC selection in 2024 and totaled 171 career tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in three seasons.

Like Ward, Croley also had a breakout season in 2025, posting 80 tackles, 2.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks for the Crusaders.

Pitt Transfer Landing Spots

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

Home/Football