One Trait That Makes Each Pitt Prospect Draftable

PITTSBURGH -- With the NFL Draft quickly approaching in just a couple weeks in Pittsburgh, the Pitt Panthers are gearing up to send their best to the NFL.

Each player has taken their own path to the pro level, and each has their own reason why scouts have been interested in their play. Some have proven to rise above their detrimental traits, and they are all uniquely impressive.

With only one sure draft pick in Kyle Louis, Pitt's players have had to stand out at a high level to attract scouts attentions, with four players rising above concerns to show such traits.

4. Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) catches a touchdown pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Williams' best trait is his hands, by a large margin. While certainly not the fastest receiver to suit up in the blue and gold, Williams hands prroved vital on multiple deep passes from both Eli Holstein and Mason Heintschel in 2024 and 2025, as he became the premier offensive playmaker for the team.

3. Deuce Spann

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Deuce Spann (7) runs after a catch against the Boston College Eagles during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Deuce Spann was quite the highly touted prospect when he began his college career at Illinois in 2020, and the quarterback turned wide receiver showed why that was the case during Pitt's 2026 Pro Day. Spann's best trait is his athleticism, and he led all 15 participants in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump. It is a near certainty that despite his meager production and age, some teams will take a look at Spann due to his athletic traits and build.

2. Desmond Reid

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) carries the ball against Duquesne Dukes defensive back Dallas Harper (12) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Despite a Pro Day that certainly did more harm than good to Reid's draft stock, his ability as a runner should get him some decent looks. Reid's consistent ability to break tackles and get into open spaces could have some scouts looking past his injury history and 5-foot-6 measurement. Despite a lack of consistency on the offensive line, Reid was able to reach new highs with Pitt in 2024, and continued to play well in his final season in 2025.

1. Kyle Louis

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Kyle Louis (31) of Pittsburgh practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Louis, as the top prospect out of Pitt in this year's draft, has a lot to like about his scouting report. That being said, his best trait is certainly his change of direction ability. Louis has been highlighted by scouts for his ability to switch the way he moves with ease. His ability stood out at the Senior Bowl, and the scouts at Pitt's Pro Day seemed to be impressed with his ability to move quickly during the positional drills at both linebacker and box safety.

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