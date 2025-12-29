Pitt WR Sends Heartfelt Goodbye After Final Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' 23-17 loss to East Carolina in the Military Bowl was a bitter end to an otherwise encouraging season.

Pitt had a chance at a third nine-win season in five years and its first bowl victory since 2022. But that all came crashing down after a disappointing and embarrassing bowl game performance.

What makes this time even more challenging is watching players and coaches move on in their careers. Three coaches have already left the program, 18 seniors will graduate, Desmond Reid and Kyle Louis have already declared for the NFL Draft and more players announce their intent to enter the transfer portal almost every day.

One of the graduating seniors who played in the Military Bowl was Raphael "Poppi" Williams. After the game, Williams posted a heartfelt message to the Pitt faithful.

"As our 2025 season comes to an end, I want to take a moment to show appreciation for the Pitt community who has supported me throughout my two years here in Pittsburgh. I am extremely grateful and thankful for the fans that have showed up for us every game, even when times got rough," Williams wrote on X.

Williams posted five catches for 57 yards and the offense's only touchdown in the bowl game loss. His lone score was an impressive over the shoulder grab off a perfect throw from true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel four seconds before halftime.

Recapping Williams' Time at Pitt

Williams was one of several key players from Western Carolina to transfer to Pitt when offensive coordinator Kade Bell was hired in 2024, although he did not transfer directly to Pitt. Williams transferred from Western Carolina to San Diego State in 2023 but did not appear in a game. He joined Pitt the next season.

Williams had two impressive years with the Catamounts, totaling 120 catches, 1,617 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This season, Williams had his best year as a Panther, leading the offense with 51 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns. In his Pitt career, Williams totaled 88 grabs for 1,127 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Without Williams, the Panthers will hope that junior receiver Kenny Johnson and former Louisville transfer Cataurus "Blue" Hicks return for the 2026 season. Both wideouts are eligible to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft and, of course, the transfer portal is always a wild card.

