Pat Narduzzi Explains Pitt's Disciplinary Measures for DE Dayon Hayes

Dayon Hayes missed one game and had to go through extra workouts with Pitt Panthers coaches after he was charged with simple assault.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers defensive end Dayon Hayes was charged with misdemeanor simple assault for an alleged incident involving his girlfriend and was subject to private, team-imposed discipline, according to a statement issued by head coach Pat Narduzzi two weeks ago.

Hayes' punishment included a one-game suspension - he missed Pitt's game against Virginia before returning for the Duke game this past week - and some extra workouts with strength and conditioning coach Michael Stacciotti.

Narduzzi added that Dayon has completed his disciplinary process as far as the team is concerned, for now. They are waiting on the conclusion of his preliminary hearing, scheduled for November 22nd, before taking any further action.

"He’s paid a price with the team and he’s paid a price on the field," He was out for a week and spent some time in what we call ‘The Pit’ doing some stuff with Coach Stach. So we’ll wait to see how that stuff goes and then move on from there.”

Narduzzi said the program may have jumped the gun on their punishment and treated him like he was guilty of what he had been accused of before the legal system had.

“Obviously, he missed one game," Narduzzi said. "You’re always innocent until you’re proven guilty but we kind of made him guilty until he’s proven innocent."

