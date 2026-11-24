If the Pitt Panthers had a quarterback crisis earlier this season, it's now a full-on red alert. Pitt's two quarterback backup options are coming off of their respective worst performances of the season, and the Panthers still have one ACC game and a bowl game left to go.

Against Florida State, freshman Corey Dailey threw for 157 passing yards on 16-of-34 attempts, one touchdown, one interception, rushed for 58 yards and took two sacks.

Fifth-year senior Holden Geriner came back from injury the next week against Louisville, and put up an even worse performance in the loss. Geriner threw for 80 yards, two interceptions, no touchdowns and took two sacks.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi did say Geriner was "ready to go" for the game, but the injury that he was dealing with last week could have possibly affected his performance in this game. Narduzzi emphasized in his postgame press conference that this week's practice will determine the starter for the next game.

As the Panthers prepare for their regular season finale against 3-7 Cal, they need someone who can lead enough of a competent offense to at least guarantee a seven-win season.

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Corey Dailey (16) runs the ball against the Florida State Seminoles during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Argument for Geriner

Geriner has started more games than Dailey this season, and Pitt has definitely seen him play better. He threw for 200+ yards twice, against North Carolina and Miami, and was seen as the player who could make quicker and smarter reads. He was also the quarterback in Pitt's only win post-Mason Heintschel's injury.

If his performance against Louisville can be explained by a nagging injury, then it wouldn't be insane to start him against Cal, assuming he's healthy.

Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Holden Geriner (15) looks to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Argument for Dailey

Considering Geriner's recent performance, Dailey may have more of an argument, even though he came in the Louisville game as well and went three-of-eight on pass attempts.

Against Florida State, Dailey was at least able to throw a touchdown and get the team in field goal range. He made some bad throws, but also got unlucky with some wide receiver drops; he also had some impressive rushes in the two-minute drill at the end of the game.

Pitt doesn't have a ton to play for to end the season, so it might just be best to play the guy who could very well be the starter for this team in a few years. Dailey has shown some talent with his legs and arm strength; maybe letting him make mistakes on the field in his freshman year is the best learning opportunity.

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Corey Dailey (16) passes against the Florida State Seminoles during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Secret Third Option?

The wildcard choice would be to run out one of the other quarterbacks on the roster, who would be the fourth starting quarterback for the Panthers in this scenario.

Freshman Angelo Renda comes to Pitt with an impressive high school resume from the competitive state of Texas, similar to Dailey. He led his team to multiple district championships while throwing for more than 8,000 yards and rushing for more than 1,500 yards.

Another option is Beau Jackson, the No. 78 recruit from Michigan. Although Jackson is a walk-on, he's a sophomore who has been around the team longer than Dailey and Renda.

If there's any game to take some risks, it's one where you have nothing to lose against 3-7 Cal.

Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Beau Jackson (12) warms up before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect