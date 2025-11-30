Inside The Panthers

Discipline Issues Doom Pitt in Loss to Miami

The Pitt Panthers couldn't afford to slack off in a challenging game vs. Miami, but that's what happened in a bad loss.

Karl Ludwig

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to head linesman Kirk Lewis (right) during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts to head linesman Kirk Lewis (right) during the first quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers came out flat in the second half of a loss to No. 12 Miami, getting outplayed and outcoached in the process, but it wasn't as if there was nothing to play for. Or an insurmountable obstacle.

Pitt trailed 17-7 coming out of the halftime break, and in the midst of a winnable game that would have kept ACC championship hopes alive, a couple of back-breaking penalties gave Miami life.

Pitt corralled Miami wideout Malachi Toney on 2nd-and-18, setting up a big opportunity with the Delta package on third and long, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on Tamon Lynum (throwing an open-handed slap) gave the Hurricanes a free first down.

A few plays later, Shadarian Harrison broke up a pass intended for Miami wideout Keelon Marion to set up a 4th-and-11 from the Pitt 15. Harrison said something that drew another unsportsmanlike penalty, and instead of forcing a field goal, the Panthers gave the Hurricanes life.

The eventual touchdown stretched the lead to 17, and the Panthers never managed to get back into the game.

"It's sad that you start the second half like that, both on third downs," Narduzzi said after the game. "You just look at the tape. There's a lot of stuff going on out there. I don't know what to tell you."

Pitt linebacker Braylan Lovelace
Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Braylan Lovelace (0) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pitt Stresses Composure

It's not as though one drive determined the outcome of the game for the Panthers, but the first defensive possession of the second half sort of summed up the performance. The Panthers didn't help themselves, as players or coaches, throughout much of the game.

The Pitt program preaches composure, preaches putting the team above the individual, and playing with accountability. Narduzzi said the costly penalties were addressed.

"Yes, we talked about it," Narduzzi said. "They probably got more unsportsmanlike conducts in the country than they got called against us today. I don't know how that happens. There's a lot going on both ways, and the flags just got thrown against us today.

"We talked about composure and we're going to play Pitt football. We didn't want to play their game. So, that was the message is to not get baited into it, and we got baited into it."

At the end of the day, Miami is a better team than Pitt. That's not debatable after the performance at Acrisure Stadium today, the Panthers didn't do themselves any favors. And that's resulted in the No. 1 preseason goal going unmet — again.

