The Pitt Panthers defended home court again by defeating the Central Michigan Chippewas 104-82. It's the Panthers' sixth win and fifth double-digit win of the season.

Much like their other wins, Pitt was in a close one for most of the first half; North Carolina transfer Jonathan Powell gave Pitt the edge with 16 first-half points. They ended the half up 54-40, and then put up another 50 points in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Nov 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jonathan Powell (0) goes to the basket past Central Michigan Chippewas center Conrad Luczynski (left) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt shot 50% from three and 50.8% from the field. They held Central Michigan to 48.4% shooting from the field and also forced the Chippewas into 16 turnovers.

While the box score shows a big win, head coach Jeff Capel wasn't happy with Pitt allowing 82 points.

"I thought we had bad energy to start the game, especially defensively," Capel said. "I thought this was a human nature game. It was just execution, we didn't do a good job of that."

Standout Players

Three different players finished with 20 or more points, including Powell dropping a career high 24 on 71% three-point shooting, Nait George having 20 points and seven assists and Baye Ndongo having his second 30-point game in a row.

Ndongo finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and three steals. While at Georgia Tech last season, he averaged 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds, the big man is now clearly Pitt's best player, averaging 20.3 points and 10.8 rebounds. Ndongo has yet to score below double digits or grab fewer than five rebounds in a game this season.

Ndongo is shooting 63.9% from the field and 42.9% on three-pointers so far in the season.

Nov 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Baye Ndongo (11) shoots against Central Michigan Chippewas center Brock Mendoza (21) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other standouts are Akir Souare grabbing ten rebounds in another start, Macari Moore having three steals in just two minutes and Timofei Rudovskii getting his first points as a Panther.

The freshman Chase Foster has struggled shooting the ball these past few games, not quite putting up the same 20+ points he did in his first two. Foster has still been able to contribute with his 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

What's Next?

Coming up next, the Panthers will face tough competition by playing Oklahoma and DePaul in the Fort Meyers Tip-Off.

Oklahoma is 4-1 while DePaul is 5-0. Playing Villanova was already a good test for the Panthers, but now they play two Power Conference teams in a neutral, tournament-like environment.

ACC play doesn't start until Jan. 2, but Pitt still has a plethora of tough games until then, including Missouri and West Virginia.