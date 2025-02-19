Pitt Mid-Year Freshmen Who Can Play Early: Max Hunt
Which early-enrollment freshmen could make an early impact for the Pitt Panthers?
It’s a crapshoot, really.
Every year, some incoming freshmen appear to be capable of contributing right away or within their underclassmen campaigns, later failing to break into the rotation. Conversely, some rookies considered long-term developmental types will outperform projections, cruising to the two-deep, rotational gigs, or even starting roles.
Among Pitt’s 14 early-enrollment freshmen, which athletes are capable of making an early impact?
Although it’s difficult to project, we’ve drawn up a shortlist of candidates.
Kicking off a five-part series, previewing a handful of mid-year enrollees to keep an eye on as potential early contributors, we’ll start with a newcomer at a position in which last year’s starter is off to the NFL Draft.
TIGHT END MAX HUNT
Pitt will need to replace last year’s starting tight end Gavin Bartholomew.
A 50-game contributor and captain last season, Bartholomew chipped in 38 catches for 322 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, wrapping up his career with 105 receptions, 1,257 yards, and 11 scores.
Returning this year is former Oregon State tight end Jake Overman who put together 17 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown as a Panther in 2024. Additionally, Malachi Thomas returns, a Georgia product who snagged two passes for 22 yards and one score as a true freshman last year.
While Overman and Thomas have experience and production under their belts, there may be room for Hunt to audition for snaps as a first-year player.
Without question, enrolling early and competing through off-season workouts and spring camp could grease the wheels for that opportunity.
Max Hunt began to turn heads as a prospect during his junior year at Tampa Jesuit. In the 2023-24 season, quarterback Will Griffin - before the four-star committed to Florida - connected with Hunt for 36 catches for 424 yards and six touchdowns.
After transferring to nearby Tampa program Plant High School, Hunt was primed to build upon his productive junior season in his final varsity season. Unfortunately, his production faced a major roadblock.
“They had some ups and downs there at Plant (last) year, lost their quarterback…And so, when that happened, Max was always positive,” Coach Jacob Bronowski said in early January.
“...He always talked about, 'I've got to do more to help out our young quarterback when he's in there.' Ultimately, that's the type of guy you want to have in the tight end room. That, right there, told me everything I needed to know about Max and what he's made of. He's a really positive kid, has got a lot of energy about himself.”
It’s clear the coaching staff is impressed with Hunt’s character. Additionally, Coach Bronowski detailed the 6-foot-5 rookie’s promising abilities on the field, including natural tools that aren’t common among first-year tight ends.
“Max is a unique skill set,” Bronowski said. “He's a very athletic, vertical threat down the field...He's got a great catch radius. He's got great ball skills. He's got really good feel in space, and that's something that you can't always coach with guys.
“One of my favorite things about him is going down (to Florida to watch him) practice and actually seeing him play D-End, I go up to him after practice, kind of bust his balls a little bit about playing D-End. He's like, 'Man, coach, this is my first time ever doing it.'
“He actually looked kind of natural at things. That tells you he's a good football player…Being a tight end, you're going to be in odd positions a lot of times in the run game. To be able to do that stuff and be able to feel that stuff on the fly, that's a huge indicator of what a guy's going to be able to do for you.”
FIVE PLAYS
Whether he’s attached to a tackle, in the slot, or split out wide, Hunt shows quick releases for such a tall, long, and young tight end. As he builds muscle mass and matures naturally, those releases should improve further, creating difficult matchups.
As mentioned by Coach Bronowski, Hunt has notable vertical threat ability. And whether he’s adjusting to the ball in the air, sprawling out to an off-target throw, or elevating in the end zone, along the sideline, and/or in a contested situation, he’s light on his feet and agile. Hunt is very capable of making leaping catches.
Hunt’s asset is his ability as a receiver, no doubt. He shows toughness as a blocker and consistency in maintaining and finishing blocks even if that area of his game may require the most fine-tuning. But all in all, it’s not difficult to envision a rotational role being within reach this year or in 2026.
This could prove to be a youngster who outplays his recruiting ranking at Pitt, and possibly sooner than later.
If so, it would be an important development for Kade Bell who needs to replace a key loss in Bartholomew, whether that solution is one emerging player or a by-committee approach.
