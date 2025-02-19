Pitt Makes Comeback, Defeats Rival Syracuse
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers fell behind early, but put together a strong second half as they defeated rival Syracuse, 80-69 at the Petersen Events Center.
The win for the Panthers (16-10 overall, 7-8 ACC) is their second over the Orange (11-16 overall, 5-10 ACC) this season, winning 77-73 on the road on Jan. 25. It also makes it four of the last five seasons that the Panthers beat the Orange at home.
It is also makes it back-to-back win for the Panthers, as they defeated the Miami Hurricanes, 74-65 at home on Feb. 15.
Pitt played terribly in their start vs. Syracuse, missing their first six shots and turning the ball over five times in the first four minutes.
The Orange took advantage of this, going ona 9-0 run, with junior guard J.J. Starling scoring five points on a 3-pointer and a layup.
Redshirt senior forward Zack Austin hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers at the 14:40 mark, their first points of the game, and freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings made a shot from deep, cutting the Orange's lead to five points, 11-6.
Syracuse then held Pitt scoreless for three-and-a-half minutes, going on an 11-0 run and extending their lead to 22-6, with junior forward Chris Bell hitting three 3-pointers.
The Panthers finally got something going on offense, with a 15-5 run over an almost six-minute span, trimming the deficit to just 27-21. Austin and senior guard Ishmael Leggett each scored two baskets and sophomore guard Jaland Lowe hit a 3-pointer.
Both teams would keep it close the rest of the period, with Syracuse making four more 3-pointers, including two from Starling, and Lowe scoring four points on a free throw and a buzzer-beater mid-range jumper for Pitt.
The Orange took a 41-34 lead into halfitme, thanks to their nine 3-pointers and early strong start. The Panthers shot 36.7% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range, but made eight of their nine free throws to stay in it.
This made it 12 of the 15 ACC games the Panthers have played in this season, that they've trailed at halftime.
Syracuse took a double-digit lead, 45-34, with senior forward Jyáre Davis scoring a mid-range jumper and graduate student center Eddie Lampkin Jr. dunking in the first minute of the second half.
Pitt would outscore Syracuse 15-6 over the next six minutes and tied the game up at 51-51 with 13:09 remaining, holding the road team to 2-for-9 shooting and forcing them to take a timeout.
The Panthers shot 6-for-9 during this stretch, with Austin hitting two 3-pointers, Leggett converting an and-one layup opportunity and 3-pointer, Lowe scoring a layup and Diaz Graham scroing from deep.
Syracuse held onto their lead, with senior guard Jaquan Carlos making two free throws and Lampkin converted an and-one layup, up 56-53.
Lowe scored two jumpers, then Leggett hit two 3-pointers and junior forward Cam Corhen scored his first basket of the game, as Pitt took a 63-56 lead with 8:30 left in the second half.
Cummings would convert an and-one layup, plus two free throws, while Austin added a jumper, keeping the Panthers up 70-62 at the final media timeout with 3:30 remaining.
Pitt even got some highlight reel plays late on, with Lowe making a behind-the-back pass for Corhen, who finished with the layup, and Austin and Diaz Graham combining on a give-and-go, ending in an Austin slam.
The Panthers shot 62.5% from the field and 60% from 3-point range in the second half, while the Orange shot around 30% from both the field and behind the arc in the defeat.
Pitt will face off against Notre Dame on the road on Feb. 22, as they try to extend their winning streak.
