WATCH: Pitt's Jeff Capel Addresses Win over Syracuse
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers erased a 16-point deficit in the first half and came away with a double-digit win over rival Syracuse at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers fell behind 9-0 in the first five minutes and then 22-6 midway through the first half, as they struggled immensely on offense, and allowed the Orange to shoot 8-for-13 from the field.
Pitt would surge back, cutting the deficit to seven points at halftime and then erasing an 11-point deficit early on in the second half, eventually taking the lead midway through the period.
The Panthers would hold off the Orange the rest of the way, earning an 80-69 win over their rival.
Pitt senior forward Zack Austin and Ishmael Leggett both scored double-digit points in the second half to lead the comeback.
Austin shot 8-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range, while making three blocks and three steals. Leggett shot 6-for-14 from the field, 3-for-5 from deep and 4-for-5 from the free thwo line, while dishing out three assists and grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.
Both players spoke on the comeback and how they used their strong defense to bolster their offense in the second half.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel praised his team's effort in the comeback and that they've maintained a strong pride and confidence, despite a poor last month or so of play.
Pitt Basketball Press Conference Following Win over Syracuse
Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry also said that Pitt took advantage of their poor plays and they played much better defense in the second half, which led to their stagnation in the period.
Syracuse HC Adrian Autry Press Conference Following Loss to Pitt
The win for Pitt (16-10 overall, 7-8 ACC) is their second over Syracuse (11-16 overall, 5-10 ACC) this season, winning 77-73 on the road on Jan. 25. It also makes it four of the last five seasons that Pitt has beat Syracuse at home.
It is also makes it back-to-back win for the Panthers, as they defeated the Miami Hurricanes, 74-65 at home on Feb. 15.
Pitt will face Notre Dame on the road on Feb. 22, where they'll try and extend their winning streak.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!