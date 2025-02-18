Pitt Guard Returns as Starter vs. Syracuse
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have one of their best players back, as they take on rival Syracuse at the Petersen Events Center.
Sophomore guard Jaland Lowe re-enters the starting lineup for the Panthers vs. the Orange. He will join fellow guard in senior Ishmael Leggett and forwards in redshirt senior Zack Austin and juniors, Guillermo Diaz Graham and Cameron Corhen.
Lowe missed the last for Pitt, a 74-65 win over Miami on Feb. 15, as he was in concussion protocol. He dressed in street clothes prior to the matchup and didn't go through warmups.
He played defense in their previous game vs. SMU redshirt junior guard Boopie Miller, who threw his head back right into the face of Lowe, knocking him down at the 14:39 mark of the second half.
The Panthers medical staff treated him on the court, where he laid for a minute or two, before they helped him up and brought him back to the bench.
Lowe went back into the game at the 12:27 mark, before coming back out less than a minute later and he did not return the rest of the contest.
Capel spoke after the win over the Hurricanes and said that he had high hopes that Lowe would play vs. the Orange and confirmed on an ACC Coaches Zoom Call that Lowe was cleared for the game.
Lowe has had a solid season for the Panthers overall, playing amongst the best in the ACC, especially with the guards.
He ranks fourth shooting 86.5% from the foul line, fifth with 5.3 assists per game, seventhwith 1.7 steals per game, 10th with 16.5 points per game, 17th with a 1.7 assist/turnover ratio and 19th shooting 37.7% from the field.
Lowe scored a career-high 28 points in the comeback, 91-90 overtime road win over Ohio State on Nov. 29 and also scored 27 points in the 86-74 home win over Cal on Jan. 1.
Pitt relied on starting guards, senior Ishmael Leggett and freshman Brandin "Beebah" Cummings, in their win over Miami.
Leggett dropped 21 points, shot 6-for-11 from the field, made both 3-pointers and all seven free throws, while grabbing 10 rebounds for his third double-double on the season.
Cummings scored 11 points in his second career start and fellow freshman guard Amsal Delalić scored a career-high 14 points in the win.
Capel also said on the zoom call that Cummings earned more playing time, even with Lowe returning to the team.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!